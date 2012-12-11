Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rain, Snow Expected on Central Coast Beginning Wednesday

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 11, 2012 | 7:56 p.m.

The Central Coast is expected to see some of its coldest days of the year beginning Wednesday, with rain moving into the area and snow falling in some mountain locations.

Temperatures will peak in the mid-50s and lower 60s and bottom out at 40 degrees as cool air and rain travel down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon, said David Sweet, weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday evening, with a short reprieve Thursday before a second, weaker system arrives Friday night from the Gulf of Alaska, Sweet said.

A dusting of snow will fall above 3,500 to 4,000 feet in the Santa Ynez and San Rafael ranges, he added.

A third batch of showers is expected Saturday night into Sunday. 

“This will be the first real period of winter that we’ll see for this season,” Sweet said. “They’re all coming from Alaska; that’s why they’re so cold.

“This upcoming stretch with systems coming down from the Gulf of Alaska will be below normal temperatures,” he continued. “Normal temperatures for Santa Barbara this time of year would be a high of 64, low of 40.”

Due to the anticipated rain, Freedom Warming Centers throughout Santa Barbara County will open to those seeking shelter Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Warming locations will be at the First United Methodist Church, 305. E. Anapamu, in Santa Barbara; the Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave. #B, in Santa Maria; and at the Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road, in Lompoc. For updates, residents can call a hotline at 805.324.2372.

Santa Barbara will see a high of 60 degrees Wednesday, with 59 degrees Thursday and Friday, and 62 and 61 degrees Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Sweet said.

“By Monday, things will start to clear up and we’ll see a high of 67,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 