NWS Issues Flood Advisory for Santa Barbara County Thursday Morning

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 31, 2019 | 7:50 a.m.

After thunder and lightning woke up the South Coast, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Santa Barbara County Thursday morning, in effect through 9:30 a.m. 

A similar advisory for Ventura County was in effect through 10:15 a.m. 

Radar and rain gauges showed moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in the area, and rainfall rates up to 0.7 inches per hour could continue through mid-morning, according to the NWS. 

Some stream and street flooding is possible, as well as minor mud and debris flows in the Thomas Fire, Sherpa Fire and Whittier Fire burn scars, the NWS said. 

Significant debris flows are not expected Thursday, but emergency management officials are monitoring a Friday night/Saturday storm and may issue evacuation warnings to some South Coast areas. 

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Move away from recently burned areas," the NWS Flood Advisory said.

"Minor flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain near burn scars."

Santa Barbara County rain gauges showed some South Coast areas got more than 1 inch of rain by 7:30 a.m., with more on the way.

Santa Maria had received 0.84 inches, Lompoc had 0.48 inches, Solvang had 0.72 inches, the Gaviota Coast had 1.33 inches, Goleta had 1.16 inches, Santa Barbara had 1.11 inches, Montecito had 0.99 inches, and Carpinteria had 0.57 inches. 

Wet roads likely contributed to the high number of California Highway Patrol incidents, mostly non-injury spinouts and crashes, Thursday morning as well. 

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara weather forecast. 

Go to the ReadySBC.org page for county emergency information.

