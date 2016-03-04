Weekend Storms Expected to Throw Rain, Thunderstorms, Possibly Snow at Santa Barbara County

National Weather Service forecasts up to 3 inches of rain in coastal areas and 5 inches in the mountains from storms hitting Saturday and Sunday nights

No, this doesn’t mean it’s OK to take long showers again or let the water run while you are brushing your teeth, but Santa Barbara County is going to get a good amount of rain over the next few days.

It’s not El Niño havoc, but it’s something — two storms are on the way this weekend.

Rain is 100 percent guaranteed for Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and there’s a 30 percent chance of showers earlier in the day.

“Looks like the brunt of it will be Saturday night,” said Scott Sukup, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The rain is supposed to last overnight into Sunday morning. A second storm will hit Sunday night into Monday morning.

In total, these two storms are expected to bring 1-to-3 inches of rain to coastal areas and 4-to-5 inches of rain to mountain areas in Santa Barbara County.

“These are the typical storms we see during the cool and winter season,” Sukup said. “These are low pressure systems coming in off the gulf of Alaska, off the Pacific.”

Sunday night’s storm could bring thunderstorms and snow to levels as low as 4,000 feet.

“The second storm will be colder and more unstable,”​ Sukup said.

After that, Tuesday through Thursday will be dry, Sukup said. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain next Friday.

