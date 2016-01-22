Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rain to Move Through Santa Barbara County Friday into Saturday

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 22, 2016 | 11:51 a.m.

Santa Barbara County could see some rain Friday afternoon into Saturday, but the area will likely log well below 1 inch during the event, according to the National Weather Service.

A slow-moving system traveling south from San Luis Obispo County was expected to reach the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas late Friday afternoon and overnight, said Emily Thornton, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Rainfall totals were predicted at one-quarter to one-half inch in most areas of the county, with possibly up to 1 inch in the Santa Ynez Valley mountain range, she said.

Thornton said the rain would be light and steady, moving out of the area by Saturday afternoon.

“Some areas near the mountains might get heavier rains,” she said.

Sunday's forecast is partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s — much like the weather will be post rain Saturday. 

Thornton said the area should remain dry at least through next Thursday, when another system could move through the region.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 