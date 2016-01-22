Rain to Move Through Santa Barbara County Friday into Saturday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain Friday afternoon into Saturday, but the area will likely log well below 1 inch during the event, according to the National Weather Service.

A slow-moving system traveling south from San Luis Obispo County was expected to reach the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas late Friday afternoon and overnight, said Emily Thornton, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Rainfall totals were predicted at one-quarter to one-half inch in most areas of the county, with possibly up to 1 inch in the Santa Ynez Valley mountain range, she said.

Thornton said the rain would be light and steady, moving out of the area by Saturday afternoon.

“Some areas near the mountains might get heavier rains,” she said.

Sunday's forecast is partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s — much like the weather will be post rain Saturday.

Thornton said the area should remain dry at least through next Thursday, when another system could move through the region.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.