Rain Returning to Santa Barbara County for New Year’s Eve Weekend

While temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday, rain and cloudy skies are forecast to return to Santa Barbara County for the end of the week.

A quarter-to-half-inch of rain could fall in the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We have a couple of systems moving through the South Coast California, impacting Santa Barbara County,” Munroe said. “We aren’t thinking anything too heavy, as far as (rain) amount.”

Sunny skies are expected Thursday morning then becoming partly cloudy, with temperature highs in the lower to mid-70s.

“We are expecting a quick cool down (in temperature) and continuing throughout this weekend,” Munroe said.

Cold daytime temperatures are expected to move across the county Friday, with temperatures topping out in the 60s, and rain is expected to start falling Friday morning with possible showers in the afternoon.

The heaviest rain is predicted to drop Friday, with a forecasted 80-percent chance of showers, Munroe said.

“The first system winds down in the evening hours,” he said.

Those celebrating New Year's Eve Saturday may want to plan for rain as well, since the National Weather Service forecasts a 30-percent chance of daytime and night showers.

Munroe said a second system is coming Saturday morning and will linger into the evening.

Brisk winds may pick up on Saturday, but “nothing unusually strong,” he said. While the rain should clear by Sunday, partly cloudy skies are expected to linger.

The first week of 2017 may also bring rain.

“There’s a possibility of a slight chance of showers as we head into early next week,” Munroe said.

