Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 2:09 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Rainy, Windy Weather on the Way for Santa Barbara County

Wind Advisory issued, storm expected to blow through the region on Wednesday, Thursday

Santa Barbara mountains before storm Click to view larger
Gray skies move over Santa Barbara as the region prepares for rainy, windy weather Wednesday and Thursday.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 12, 2019 | 3:55 p.m.

There are chances of rain across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast almost every day until early next week, according to the National Weather Service

A 20-percent chance of rain is forecast starting overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a Wind Advisory estimating 15-to-25-mph winds, and gusts up to 35 mph.

County emergency managers sent out Aware & Prepare alert messages Tuesday afternoon saying rainfall rates are forecast to be below debris flow thresholds. 

“We are looking at a storm system coming in Wednesday and Thursday,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the NWS Oxnard Office. 

The latest forecast shows a 100-percent chance of rain Wednesday, and more rain is likely Wednesday night. 

Thursday's forecast calls for rain in the morning, which turns into a chance of showers by the evening.

The storm is expected to drop 1 inch to 2-1/2 inches of rain in coastal areas and valleys, and 2-1/2 inches to 4 inches of rain in the mountains, on Wednesday and Thursday, Phillips said.

“We are getting a significant amount of rainfall on the Wednesday and Thursday time period, and probably a better chance of the heavier rain Thursday,” Phillips said.

“In the forecast, we do have possible chances of shallow mudslides — like what we have typically been seeing with these storms where they might close a few roads if mud comes through or certain areas that are prone to flash flooding.”

A Wind Advisory was issued for county areas through 3 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters are calling for winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 55 mph.

Daytime highs in the upper-50s to mid-60s are expected, with nighttime temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s. 

There is a 20-percent chance of rain Friday, and mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast through Friday night. 

“We might have some lingering showers Friday,” Phillips said.

Saturday could have a brief period of dry weather and mostly cloudy skies will linger through Saturday night. 

“Saturday looks pretty dry, and then we might have another little system come through on Sunday, but we aren’t looking at near as much rainfall with that system,” Phillips said on Tuesday afternoon.

A 30-percent chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies are predicted Sunday, with daytime temperatures in the 50s to low-60s.

The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers are activating at 6 p.m. Tuesday, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, in multiple locations, organizers said.

The locations include: the Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building at 941 Walnut Ave.; University Methodist Church at 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista; Trinity Episcopal Church at 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara; Salvation Army at 200 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria; and Peace Lutheran Church at 1000 W. Ocean Blvd. in Lompoc.

The warming center hotline is 805.324.2372.

Caltrans has no estimate for reopening Highway 154, which has been closed to through traffic since Feb. 2, due to storm-related flooding and debris flows.  

Vehicles are allowed to the Live Oak area from the Santa Barbara side, and to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area entrance from the Highway 246 side, as of Tuesday. 

» Click here for the latest weather forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to check for highway conditions.

» Click here to sign up for county Aware & Prepare emergency alerts. 

» Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 