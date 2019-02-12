Rainy, Windy Weather on the Way for Santa Barbara County

Wind Advisory issued, storm expected to blow through the region on Wednesday, Thursday

There are chances of rain across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast almost every day until early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20-percent chance of rain is forecast starting overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a Wind Advisory estimating 15-to-25-mph winds, and gusts up to 35 mph.

County emergency managers sent out Aware & Prepare alert messages Tuesday afternoon saying rainfall rates are forecast to be below debris flow thresholds.

“We are looking at a storm system coming in Wednesday and Thursday,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the NWS Oxnard Office.

The latest forecast shows a 100-percent chance of rain Wednesday, and more rain is likely Wednesday night.

Thursday's forecast calls for rain in the morning, which turns into a chance of showers by the evening.

The storm is expected to drop 1 inch to 2-1/2 inches of rain in coastal areas and valleys, and 2-1/2 inches to 4 inches of rain in the mountains, on Wednesday and Thursday, Phillips said.

“We are getting a significant amount of rainfall on the Wednesday and Thursday time period, and probably a better chance of the heavier rain Thursday,” Phillips said.

“In the forecast, we do have possible chances of shallow mudslides — like what we have typically been seeing with these storms where they might close a few roads if mud comes through or certain areas that are prone to flash flooding.”

A Wind Advisory was issued for county areas through 3 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters are calling for winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 55 mph.

Daytime highs in the upper-50s to mid-60s are expected, with nighttime temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.

There is a 20-percent chance of rain Friday, and mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast through Friday night.

“We might have some lingering showers Friday,” Phillips said.

Saturday could have a brief period of dry weather and mostly cloudy skies will linger through Saturday night.

“Saturday looks pretty dry, and then we might have another little system come through on Sunday, but we aren’t looking at near as much rainfall with that system,” Phillips said on Tuesday afternoon.

A 30-percent chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies are predicted Sunday, with daytime temperatures in the 50s to low-60s.

The Santa Barbara County Freedom Warming Centers are activating at 6 p.m. Tuesday, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, in multiple locations, organizers said.

The locations include: the Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building at 941 Walnut Ave.; University Methodist Church at 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista; Trinity Episcopal Church at 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara; Salvation Army at 200 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria; and Peace Lutheran Church at 1000 W. Ocean Blvd. in Lompoc.

The warming center hotline is 805.324.2372.

Caltrans has no estimate for reopening Highway 154, which has been closed to through traffic since Feb. 2, due to storm-related flooding and debris flows.

Vehicles are allowed to the Live Oak area from the Santa Barbara side, and to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area entrance from the Highway 246 side, as of Tuesday.

» Click here for the latest weather forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to check for highway conditions.

» Click here to sign up for county Aware & Prepare emergency alerts.

» Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.