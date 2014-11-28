Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Rain Likely to Begin Falling Saturday, Followed by Heavy Showers Early Next Week

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 28, 2014 | 4:52 p.m.

Rain could begin falling in Santa Barbara County on Saturday night, but a second storm early next week will bring the best chance of a significant drenching.

Locals might get excited about a low-pressure system moving through the county late Saturday into Sunday — bringing a 30-percent and 20-percent chance of rain, respectively — but showers most likely won’t make a more impressive showing until Tuesday, according to Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Monday will be dry, Seto said, but a second system Tuesday night through Wednesday increases rainfall chances to 70 percent.

The wet stuff could continue to fall into Thursday evening, he said.

“The second one will be bigger,” he told Noozhawk. “It’s going to be pretty much cloudy most of the next week. If you haven’t cleaned out your gutters or anything, you should do that because it’s going to be a pretty good wetting rain. If you have something outside you don’t want to get wet, put it inside.”

Accumulation totals for Saturday night through Thursday were expected to register between one and three inches, with coastal areas a bit dryer than the mountains.

Snow could fall at higher mountain elevations, although Seto said it wasn’t as likely. 

Temperatures will remain relatively normal for this time of year, with highs hovering around 70 degrees and overnight lows of 55.

“This storm is not very cold,” Seto said, noting winds weren't expected to pick up either.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff

