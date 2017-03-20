Storms Forecast to Blow Through Santa Barbara County Starting Monday Night

The first rainstorm of the week was expected to hit Santa Barbara County starting Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be rainfall totals of a half inch to an inch through Tuesday night, with higher amounts likely in mountain areas, including the Santa Ynez range, said meteorologist Rich Thompson with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There’s a small chance of thunderstorms north of Point Conception on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the area, he said.

A second shot of rainfall, coming to the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday, is expected to bring less precipitation, about a quarter-inch, he said.

It could be more intense than the earlier wave due to the chance of thunderstorms, and it potentially could cause minor mud and debris flows in recent burn areas, he said.

Santa Barbara County is forecast to dry out a little on Thursday and Friday, with more rain coming on Friday night and Saturday.

The weekend’s rain isn’t expected to be as strong as Tuesday's, but those models could change, Thompson said.

As of Monday afternoon, forecasters were expecting a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to hit highs around 60 in the South County and mid-60s in North County areas this week, with lows in the 50s.

