Up to 2 Inches of Rain Expected Tuesday as Storms Line Up to Roll into Santa Barbara County

With California braced for El Niño, three storms likely to leave their mark this week; Solimar Fire burn area at risk of mudslides

Clouds gather over the Santa Ynez Mountains on Sunday in advance of three winter storms expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this week. Click to view larger
Clouds gather over the Santa Ynez Mountains on Sunday in advance of three winter storms expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this week. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 3, 2016 | 4:41 p.m.

It will be a wet start to 2016 this week with Santa Barbara County getting its first significant rainstorms of a season that is expected to be soaked by El Niño.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 100-percent chance of rain throughout the county Tuesday, with an expected 2 inches of rainfall and windy weather all day.

The first storm was expected to arrive Sunday night and is expected to drop a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with a much stronger storm blowing in Tuesday.

South-facing mountains and foothills will see the most rain, possibly up to 4 inches, and even coastal areas should see up to 2 inches of rain, the weather service said.

There is potential for snow above 6,000 feet so 6,801-foot Big Pine Mountain, the highest point in the county, could get a dusting.

Because of the storms and the possibility of intense rain of a half-inch per hour, recent burn areas are at risk for flash flooding and mud flows — including the Solimar Fire burn area north of Ventura flanking Highway 101.

The likelihood of rain will continue through the week, with the chance of precipitation dropping to 80 percent Wednesday and lessening through Saturday, which still has a chance of showers.

The weather service issued a high surf advisory through Thursday night, and said the higher tides combined with rain could cause coastal flooding.

Temperatures are expected to peak near 60 each day and drop to the 40s at night.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

