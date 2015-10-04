Rainy Sunday Brings Cooler Temperatures, Welcome Moisture to Santa Barbara County

Advice

The promise of Sunday showers came true with a sprinkling throughout Santa Barbara County, and the most rain falling on the South Coast mountains and coastal areas.

Edison Trail near Carpinteria had the most rain as of 6 p.m. Sunday, measuring 0.75 inches according to the county’s gauge page.

Santa Barbara, Goleta and other South Coast areas registered between one-quarter and one-third of an inch of rain, with less falling on the North County.

Skies cleared up by evening and the National Weather Service was forecasting a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of showers through Sunday night.

The cooler weather isn’t sticking around very long either, with midweek temperatures expected to spike up to the 80s and low 90s.

