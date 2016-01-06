Rainy Weather Cancels Solvang Farmers Market

The rainy and windy weather has led to the cancelation of the weekly farmers market Wednesday in Solvang.

Following heavy rain in the morning and forecasts called for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon helped lead to the decision to close the farmers market.

“Unfortunately many farmers were unable to get into the fields to harvest this morning due to the weather conditions. We will be back open in Solvang next week,” officials said on the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Markets website.

All the the other weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Markets events are expected to reopen as scheduled, rain or shine.

The Solvang farmers market occurs from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Copenhangen Drive and 1st Street.

Inclement weather did not cancel the farmers market held in Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.