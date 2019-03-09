Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 9 , 2019, 9:32 pm | Mostly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Raise Glass to Mark 90th Anniversary of Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5

Members of Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5.
Members of Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5. (Courtesy photo)
By Shannon Miller for Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 | March 9, 2019 | 9:00 p.m.

World Champion Public Speaker in Santa Barbara on March 22nd for Toastmaster Club's 90th Anniversary

Toastmasters International began humbly in 1924 at a YMCA in Santa Ana. Founder Ralph Smedley saw a void in public speaking practice, so he started a series of speaking classes at the YMCA where he worked.

The classes turned into a club, the club spawned other clubs, and Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 was the first club founded outside of Orange County on March 17, 1929. Learn more about the club at santabarbaraclub5.toastmastersclubs.org.

Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 has been meeting weekly ever since and will celebrate its 90th anniversary March 22. The celebration will be 7-9 p.m. at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

For the event there will be several speakers, as well as refreshments. The theme is the 1920s (to remember our roots), so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately if possible.

All are welcome; tickets are $20 and include one drink. Buy tickets to the event through Eventbrite, goo.gl/pHSxPa.

The keynote address will be given by Lance Miller, Toastmasters International 2005 World Champion of Public Speaking.

An award-winning speaker and leadership and communication coach, Miller has been a guest on more than 150 television and talk radio shows, and delivered some 5,000 presentations in 55 countries. For more about Miller, visit lancemillerspeaks.com.

Each Toastmasters club has its own flavor, but all have the same mission: To provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Toastmasters International has clubs in 141 countries; its membership exceeds 352,000.

Meetings have the same format all over the world.

First the club is opened by the president, and club business is discussed. Then, two or three prepared speakers speak for 5-7 minutes each. Next, all club members participate in Table Topics — impromptu speaking practice guided by a facilitator on a themed topic.

Finally, formal evaluations of the prepared speeches are given according to Toastmasters' standards. All three sections of the meeting are given awards: Best Speaker, Best Table Topics and Best Evaluator.

Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 meetings are held weekly 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Unitarian Society. Afterward, the club adjourns for coffee and snacks.

Club #5 has 20-25 members, so everyone who attends gets a chance to practice speaking at some point during the meeting.

The Toastmasters educational curriculum focuses on communication and leadership. New members can choose from a variety of programs focusing on presentation, leadership development, persuasion, motivation, coaching and humor.

As members work through projects, they are evaluated according to Toastmasters International standards. The backbone of Toastmasters is evaluation on speeches and leadership projects from an attitude of loving and constructive criticism.

Community members are urged to join the club's 90th anniversary celebration, or just show up any Tuesday meeting. Visit santabarbaraclub5.toastmastersclubs.org.

For more information about the March 22 event or about this Toastmasters Club #5, contact Shannon Miller, 805-636-5011 or email [email protected]

— Shannon Miller for Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 