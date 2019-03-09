Raise Glass to Mark 90th Anniversary of Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5

World Champion Public Speaker in Santa Barbara on March 22nd for Toastmaster Club's 90th Anniversary

Toastmasters International began humbly in 1924 at a YMCA in Santa Ana. Founder Ralph Smedley saw a void in public speaking practice, so he started a series of speaking classes at the YMCA where he worked.

The classes turned into a club, the club spawned other clubs, and Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 was the first club founded outside of Orange County on March 17, 1929. Learn more about the club at santabarbaraclub5.toastmastersclubs.org.

Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 has been meeting weekly ever since and will celebrate its 90th anniversary March 22. The celebration will be 7-9 p.m. at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

For the event there will be several speakers, as well as refreshments. The theme is the 1920s (to remember our roots), so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately if possible.

All are welcome; tickets are $20 and include one drink. Buy tickets to the event through Eventbrite, goo.gl/pHSxPa.

The keynote address will be given by Lance Miller, Toastmasters International 2005 World Champion of Public Speaking.

An award-winning speaker and leadership and communication coach, Miller has been a guest on more than 150 television and talk radio shows, and delivered some 5,000 presentations in 55 countries. For more about Miller, visit lancemillerspeaks.com.

Each Toastmasters club has its own flavor, but all have the same mission: To provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Toastmasters International has clubs in 141 countries; its membership exceeds 352,000.

Meetings have the same format all over the world.

First the club is opened by the president, and club business is discussed. Then, two or three prepared speakers speak for 5-7 minutes each. Next, all club members participate in Table Topics — impromptu speaking practice guided by a facilitator on a themed topic.

Finally, formal evaluations of the prepared speeches are given according to Toastmasters' standards. All three sections of the meeting are given awards: Best Speaker, Best Table Topics and Best Evaluator.

Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5 meetings are held weekly 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Unitarian Society. Afterward, the club adjourns for coffee and snacks.

Club #5 has 20-25 members, so everyone who attends gets a chance to practice speaking at some point during the meeting.

The Toastmasters educational curriculum focuses on communication and leadership. New members can choose from a variety of programs focusing on presentation, leadership development, persuasion, motivation, coaching and humor.

As members work through projects, they are evaluated according to Toastmasters International standards. The backbone of Toastmasters is evaluation on speeches and leadership projects from an attitude of loving and constructive criticism.

Community members are urged to join the club's 90th anniversary celebration, or just show up any Tuesday meeting. Visit santabarbaraclub5.toastmastersclubs.org.

For more information about the March 22 event or about this Toastmasters Club #5, contact Shannon Miller, 805-636-5011 or email [email protected]

— Shannon Miller for Santa Barbara Toastmasters Club #5.