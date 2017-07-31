‘Raise the Woof’ Comedy Show to Benefit Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation

An event Saturday night in Santa Maria is aimed at replenishing funds to provide medical care to cats and dogs who arrive at Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters.

“Raise the Woof” at the Santa Maria Fairpark Park Pavilion will feature comedians as the headlining act.

The fundraiser will benefit the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, event organizer Libby Walling said.

The nonprofit group has exhausted its $25,000 fund for providing medical care to animals brought to the shelter, including emergency care for dogs and cats with illnesses, broken bones and other severe injuries.

“It’s been bad this year,” Walling said of the number of injured animals the organization has seen.

Along with accepting grants and donations, the Animal Care Foundation hosts fundraisers to help fill its coffers for animals in need.

A special VIP dinner with Italian food plus meet and greet will start at 6 p.m., with live music by the Troublemakers.

General admission doors open at 7 p.m., with those non-assigned seating ticket prices starting at $28 a person or $50 per couple plus a processing fee, and available online by clicking here or by calling Walling at 805.298.2968.

Tuesday is the deadline to purchase those tickets for $75 per person or $135 a couple plus processing fee. Admission to the fundraiser is limited to those age 16 and older.

A no-host bar will offer beer, wine and liquor for those 21 years and older.

The event also will include an auction and raffle drawing.

The Raise the Woof comedy show is part of a tour featuring assorted comedians with TV, comedy festival and other industry credentials performing at events to benefit organizations working with animals.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .