Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Raise the Woof’ Comedy Show to Benefit Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 31, 2017 | 8:52 p.m.

An event Saturday night in Santa Maria is aimed at replenishing funds to provide medical care to cats and dogs who arrive at Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters.

“Raise the Woof” at the Santa Maria Fairpark Park Pavilion will feature comedians as the headlining act.

The fundraiser will benefit the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, event organizer Libby Walling said. 

The nonprofit group has exhausted its $25,000 fund for providing medical care to animals brought to the shelter, including emergency care for dogs and cats with illnesses, broken bones and other severe injuries. 

“It’s been bad this year,” Walling said of the number of injured animals the organization has seen.

Along with accepting grants and donations, the Animal Care Foundation hosts fundraisers to help fill its coffers for animals in need.

A special VIP dinner with Italian food plus meet and greet will start at 6 p.m., with live music by the Troublemakers.

General admission doors open at 7 p.m., with those non-assigned seating ticket prices starting at $28 a person or $50 per couple plus a processing fee, and available online by clicking here or by calling Walling at 805.298.2968.

Tuesday is the deadline to purchase those tickets for $75 per person or $135 a couple plus processing fee. Admission to the fundraiser is limited to those age 16 and older.

A no-host bar will offer beer, wine and liquor for those 21 years and older.

The event also will include an auction and raffle drawing.

The Raise the Woof comedy show is part of a tour featuring assorted comedians with TV, comedy festival and other industry credentials performing at events to benefit organizations working with animals.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 