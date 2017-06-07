Raise Your Hand to Donate Blood

Community members can help save a life by signing up for a blood drive hosted by the city of Santa Maria from noon-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in the United Blood Services’ bloodmobile.

The event will be in the parking lot between the lawn-bowling green and Paul Nelson Aquatics Center along South McClelland Street, across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact city blood drive coordinator Mark van de Kamp, 925-0951 ext. 2372. City employees also will be donating blood.

While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone.

O-negative red blood cells often ae used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.

Also, donors with Type AB (positive or negative) are needed. Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies. There is always a special need for AB plasma.

Blood donation is a community responsibility. Donated blood can help a family member, a friend, a surgery patient, someone with cancer, a burn victim, or a newborn. Donating only takes a short time. Consider the need for blood:

About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood.

More than 95 percent of Americans will have a relative or friend who will need blood.

More than 75 percent of Americans reaching age 72 will require a blood transfusion sometime in their lifetimes.

Blood is needed every three seconds (nationwide).

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.