Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:35 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Students Learn Lesson in Civics with Goals to Improve Pioneer Valley High

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | January 1, 2014 | 6:33 p.m.

Students are participating in exercises of democracy with goals of improving Pioneer Valley High School.

The Raising Student Voice and Participation (RSVP) program engages students to suggest ideas and concerns about student life on campus. Training has started to gather information from more than 2,500 students and several forums are planned.

PVHS director of activities Lisa Walters knows students are ready for the opportunity to participate in their educational environment.

"It will be refreshing to listen to what the students want and not what adults are telling them," Walters said. "Too many people are telling students they have no say in their education."

Changes are taking place, even though the RSVP Panther Forums are scheduled during the next several months.

Recent training involved students, teachers/mentors and administrators, where plenty of new ideas surfaced, including a salad bar in the cafeteria and water filter stations. Principal Shanda Herrera and staff committed to make the student ideas realities.

Students also voiced concerns about getting more shade on campus. If this becomes a schoolwide consensus, a committee will be selected and the students will participate in the design and placement process.

The program involves the selection of RSVP student leaders and mentors/teachers Scott Authier and Laura Baines. The group will work with administrators to narrow the priorities down.

Students Stephany Rubio (ASB president) and Jorge Moran (ASB vice president) have found the new communication process and changes "empowering."

"Everybody is more excited for RSVP and the changes that can be made by working together,'' Moran said.

The first summit is slated for January while the second will happen in February. The third and fourth will take place in March and April, respectively.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 