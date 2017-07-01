Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Raiza Giorgi New Head of TV Santa Barbara Board of Directors

By Matt Schuster for TV Santa Barbara | July 1, 2017 | 2:34 p.m.

Raiza Giorgi has been elected chairperson of the TV Santa Barbara Board of Directors.

Giorgi is the owner and publisher of the twice-monthly Santa Ynez Valley Star, and the Santa Barbara Family and Life Magazine, a monthly publication focusing on the Santa Barbara and surrounding communities.

"I am very honored to be selected as chairperson for TVSB," Giorgi said.

"In my short time seeing what this amazing nonprofit does for our community, from educating tomorrow's media arts students and creating an environment where anyone can learn how to produce video and tell stories, I am really excited to breathe some fresh ideas and get more people aware of this amazing place to create," Giorgi said.

Giorgi succeeds Anders Bergstrom, who was chairperson for two years and on the board for three years. Josh Figatner was elected vice chairperson after serving as treasurer for two years.

Also elected to TVSB’s executive committee were Bob Vitamante, treasurer; Jennifer Fullerton, secretary; and Tracy Beard, governance chair. Michael Mongold was named to an at-large board seat, and John Orland was reappointed for a second term.

TV Santa Barbara provides community members with knowledge, resources and tools to create and distribute their own original programming content.

Its nonprofit media arts center affords diverse communities a place tell their stories, hear each other’s stories, and create new stories together.

TV Santa Barbara also offers media-training programs to foster a safe environment for the development and expression of ideas.

Youth media programs provide hands-on professional training in media production for youth to be able to tell stories and create media with a lasting impact.

TV Santa Barbara is getting ready for its annual Raise Your Voice Media Awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

For more about TV Santa Barbara's programs, sponsor and volunteer opportunities or to attend the media awards event, visit www.tvsb.tv.

— Matt Schuster for TV Santa Barbara.

 
