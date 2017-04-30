Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Rally4Kids Rolls On for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

More than 50 cars — of all vintages — join fun-filled, 2-day jaunt around the Central Coast

Tatyana and James Fenkner’s 1966 Volkswagen Beetle was among the entries in this year’s two-day Rally for Kids benefiting the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 530 > of 13
Monica, goddess of the grape.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 531 > of 13
The 2017 United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s Rally for Kids ended with the White on the Green Gala at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 532 > of 13
Maria and Monte Wilson, co-chairs of the Rally for Kids, with a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso owned by Marco Diez.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 533 > of 13
Eight-foot walking trees mingled with the guests.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 534 > of 13
White on the Green, the Rally for Kids finale at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 535 > of 13
The Belle Strings quartet entertained guests.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 536 > of 13
A 1966 Shelby GT 350 was still looking sharp in the late-afternoon glow.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 537 > of 13
A Superfast Mercedes-Benz station wagon.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 538 > of 13
Eloy Ortega, left, and Pete Muzinich, president and vice president of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, respectively, with Muzinich’s 1956 Ford Thunderbird.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 539 > of 13
Iwris and Paul Hoffman and their 1966 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 convertible.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 540 > of 13
Cindy Nelson and Chris Eberz with Eberz’s 1954 Studebaker Commander.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 541 > of 13
Emcee Andrew Firestone prepares to hand out Rally for Kids trophies.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 542 > of 13
 
By Urban Hikers | April 30, 2017 | 2:40 p.m.

Saturday evening marked the finish of the fourth annual Rally4Kids, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s biggest fund raising event of the year. And what a fun event it was.

Breaking from tradition, the rally was a two-day affair, taking drivers and navigators on a 203-mile adventure that included stops at Lake Casitas, Santa Barbara Pistachio Co. in the Cuyama Valley, the Santa Maria Airport, Talley Vineyards in Arroyo Grande and Sycamore Mineral Springs near Avila Beach. The overnight in Avila Beach allowed contestants time to enjoy cocktails, dinner and a soak in the spring waters.

Before returning to Santa Barbara, participants stopped for lunch at the Lompoc United Boys & Girls Club, where they toured the facility and learned about the services the club provides to local children. Arriving at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, the final event, a White Party on the Green, culminated in a festival of conversation, cocktails, dinner and awards.

The fundraiser is a mainstay of the United Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual budget, and this year it is projected to raise more than $200,000, which will be used to extend club hours and support the activities that are so crucial to local boys and girls.

The funds will allow local clubs to offer transportation services to children who would otherwise be unable to attend activities, hot meals and weekend activities. According to Rally4Kids co-chairman Monte Wilson, this year’s benefit appears to have exceeded fundraising expectations.

In all, 50 cars participated in the rally, including everything from a 1966 VW Beetle to a 2017 Ferrari California T. Other notable rides include a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, an original 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra, 1972 Porsche RSR, 1956 Ford Thunderbird and a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E6.3 AMG station wagon.

The range and variety of vehicles was impressive and inclusive for just about any car enthusiast with a wanderlust for adventure.

The final dinner and awards ceremony was a lively event at the beautiful Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Champagne was poured by Monica, the goddess of the grape, eight-foot wandering trees enchanted guests clad in white, the Belle Strings quartet entertained the crowd. Andrew Firestone returned for another year to emcee the event.

Fun was had by all while supporting and honoring the important work of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Many of this year’s participants expressed their plans to take part in the 2018 rally, hoping to experience even more of the Central Coast — and possibly take home one of the coveted awards the rally winners vie for.

Click here for more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Click here to make an online donation.

— Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright make up the Urban Hikers team. Any opinions expressed are their own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 