Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Rally Uses Symbolic Keystone Pipeline to Raise Climate Change Awareness

By Robert Bernstein for 350.org | September 22, 2013 | 1:25 p.m.

Saturday was a very creative rally to raise awareness on climate change. There were two important messages:

Yes to Clean Energy and No to the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Organizers of the 350.org rally created a 100-foot long model of the Keystone pipeline. They carried it from Alameda Park to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, through downtown and out to the foot of Stearns Wharf.

Speakers included state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara; Mayor Helene Schneider; Environmental Defense Center lawyer Linda Krop; and SBCC student president Elie Katzenson.

All called for an increase in funding for sustainable, clean energy sources like solar and wind energy. And for reducing dependence on dirty, unsustainable fossil fuels.

They explained that the important issue with the Keystone pipeline is not the local environmental risk to the places it would pass through, though that is certainly an issue. The main issue: The devastating impact it would have on the global environment by releasing vast amounts of carbon from Canadian shale oil projects.

They also pointed out that the Santa Maria Energy project would be our own local version of Keystone, and said it would extract dirty shale oil and add the equivalent of 17,000 cars to our local roads in terms of the emissions just due to the extraction process.

They asked people to write to President Barack Obama to stop the Keystone pipeline. To attend the county Planning Commission meeting next Wednesday to stop the Santa Maria Energy project.

They asked people to contact their elected officials to support clean, sustainable energy. And to get involved by joining and supporting organizations like 350.org that are working to stop climate change through these means.

Click here for more photos from the event.

— Robert Bernstein represents 350.org.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 