Ralph Charles Maretti Jr. of Santa Maria, 1951-2015

Posted on September 14, 2015 | 2:05 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Ralph Charles Maretti Jr. was born in Santa Maria on June 8, 1951.

He passed away on the morning of Sept. 6, 2015, surrounded by close family and friends after a short and courageous fight with a sudden, acute illness.

He will be remembered as a loyal, loving and hard-working man who touched many people with his kind heart and unique sense of humor.

The child of Ralph Maretti Sr. and Wilma (Bellis) Maretti, Charles was raised on the family ranch in Guadalupe, where he spent his childhood with his sister Ruthanne and younger brother Mark.

He attended elementary school in Guadalupe and Righetti High School with his sister and his cousins.

Charles started farming on the family ranch with his father around the age of 14 and worked there tirelessly until his passing.

He founded RCM Farms with his brother and brother-in-law to expand his father's farming operations and to partner in other local agricultural businesses such as cooling and produce sales services.

His once wild and youthful ways had been softened when he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Pimentel, with whom he raised their two beloved daughters, Jennie Maretti and Megan Maretti-Smith (Alex) at home in Guadalupe.

Charles was an avid sportsman who was most at peace when he was outdoors on the ranch or hunting and fishing with his numerous close friends. His favorite place on earth was near his home, where the family ranch meets the Pacific Ocean at the mouth of the Santa Maria River.

He enjoyed fishing all over the Central Coast with JoAnn and his many friends and taking trips to Las Vegas, and he always looked forward to his yearly out-of-state hunting trips.

Aside from leaving his family behind, missing the rest of deer season would likely be the only regret of his well-lived, but too short, life.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Wilma Maretti and his parents-in-law, AI and Jennie Pimentel.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, JoAnn Maretti, his daughters, Jennie and Megan, and his son-in-law, Alex Smith.

He is also survived by his brother, Mark Maretti; his sister and brother-in-law Ruthanne and Ron Gamble; nieces Stacy Gamble Shaw (Kenny), Victoria Maretti and Emelie Maretti and his nephew, Jayme Gamble (Deanne) and their two children, Kennedi and Joseph.

The Santa Maria Valley is filled with his countless devoted cousins and other family members. The friends that he left behind are too numerous to count, but his family is especially grateful for the friendships he shared with Tim Macdonald and Vie Veglia, both of Guadalupe, who were inseparable from Charles.

The Maretti family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and excellent care Charles received during his recent hospitalization at Marian Medical Center.

Special thanks to Dr. Leland Beggs, the ICU nurses and Jim Wahlig from respiratory therapy.

Memorial services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been created in Charles's memory at Wells Fargo Bank, 1450 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 for the benefit of the Special Education students at Righetti High School.

He would want mourners to donate to their favorite charity.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.