Ralph Victor Molina of Santa Barbara, 1944-2015

Posted on April 19, 2015 | 10:42 p.m.

Source: Molina Family

Ralph Victor Molina, known as Blob or Pelon to his family and friends, passed away from colon cancer on Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Sun City, California.

Ralph was born in Santa Barbara at St. Francis Hospital on August 7, 1944. He attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Santa Barbara High School. Ralph excelled at distance running and enjoyed running barefoot for the Dons track team under the guidance of coach Bill Crow.

Upon graduating from SBHS in 1962, he and brother Paul joined the U.S. Navy. Ralph and his five brothers were all serving in the Navy at the same time, a national record that has since been broken. Ralph served aboard the destroyer USS Power DD-839 as a Gunner’s Mate Missiles 2nd Class, and was honored in proclaiming himself a “Tin Can Sailor.”

Aboard the USS Power, Ralph met Fidel Martinez, who introduced him to his sister, Maryellen. Ralph and Maryellen were married in Sacramento, California, and moved to Santa Barbara to start a family. They had three sons: Brian, Martin and Daniel. Ralph passed on his love of USC Trojans football to his sons and enjoyed watching them excel in the sport for SBHS, bringing home a CIF football championship in 1989.

Ralph worked locally for Core Mark and the City of Santa Barbara Airport, from which he retired in 2008. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball, as well as coaching his boys in baseball and basketball. Ralph was an avid USC fan and had season tickets during the Pete Carroll years, which gave him many memorable moments with his sons and brother, Reggie.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Maryellen; his parents, Della and Joseph Molina; and his sister, Cecilia “Concha” Sykes. He is survived by his three sons, Brian (Erin), Martin and Daniel (Michelle). He leaves five grandchildren: Alexandra, Matthew, Joseph, Maela and Bennett. He is also survived by brothers Joseph, Carlos, Sylvester, Paul and James, and sisters Gloria, Pauline and Rita.

A large family and network of friends will remember Ralph as a very outgoing and giving man who absolutely loved spending time with them all.

A rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2015, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2015, also at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

A celebration of Ralph’s life will follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge, 923 Bath St. in Santa Barbara.

Donations may be made in Ralph’s honor to Hospice of Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation.