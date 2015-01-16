Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:36 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Ramada Santa Barbara Designated Gold Certified Green Lodging Property

By Drew Wakefield for Ramada Santa Barbara | January 16, 2015 | 11:01 a.m.

Ramada Santa Barbara was recently designated a Gold Certified Green Lodging Property by environmental nonprofit Audubon International.

The hotel is the first in Santa Barbara and the sixth in California to receive certification from Audubon International.

The hotel’s environmental highlights include a pool heated by solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting, permeable pavers, water-conserving fixtures and plates made from sugarcane.

"Because we care about our local community, we're constantly looking for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint," Ramada Santa Barbara general manager Tom Patton said. "Earning a gold-level certification through Audubon International allows us to further communicate this environmental commitment to our guests, and provides great encouragement to our staff to keep up the great work."

Sundowner Sustainability Consulting, a Santa Barbara-based company, is also thrilled with Ramada Santa Barbara's latest environmental achievement. As the hotel's consultants during Ramada Santa Barbara's successful bid to achieve Green Business Certification through Santa Barbara County last year, Sundowner continued to partner with Ramada to ensure its best practices were highlighted throughout the Audubon International review process.

"Ramada's willingness to adopt green practices whenever feasible has really helped solidify their position as a local environmental leader in the hospitality industry," Sundowner Sustainability managing partner Ellie Perry said. "It's been a pleasure to see how quickly they continue to evolve and innovate with each environmental certification they pursue."

Ramada Santa Barbara is one of 64 Audubon International Certified Green Lodging Properties around the United States and the Caribbean. Certified properties are rated in the categories of Communication and Education; Waste Reduction, Reuse, and Recycling; Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency, and Indoor Air Quality. To earn certification, all properties receive a site visit by an Audubon International staff member and undergo a recertification process every three years.

“Ramada Santa Barbara demonstrates a clear passion for adopting measures to lower their environmental impact,” said Katie Hopkins, director of communications at Audubon International. “From the installation of electric vehicle charging stations to incentivizing staff to use alternative transportation, Ramada Santa Barbara is setting a great example in the Santa Barbara community.”

— Drew Wakefield is the marketing director for Ramada Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 