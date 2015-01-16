Ramada Santa Barbara Designated Gold Certified Green Lodging Property

Ramada Santa Barbara was recently designated a Gold Certified Green Lodging Property by environmental nonprofit Audubon International.

The hotel is the first in Santa Barbara and the sixth in California to receive certification from Audubon International.

The hotel’s environmental highlights include a pool heated by solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting, permeable pavers, water-conserving fixtures and plates made from sugarcane.

"Because we care about our local community, we're constantly looking for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint," Ramada Santa Barbara general manager Tom Patton said. "Earning a gold-level certification through Audubon International allows us to further communicate this environmental commitment to our guests, and provides great encouragement to our staff to keep up the great work."

Sundowner Sustainability Consulting, a Santa Barbara-based company, is also thrilled with Ramada Santa Barbara's latest environmental achievement. As the hotel's consultants during Ramada Santa Barbara's successful bid to achieve Green Business Certification through Santa Barbara County last year, Sundowner continued to partner with Ramada to ensure its best practices were highlighted throughout the Audubon International review process.

"Ramada's willingness to adopt green practices whenever feasible has really helped solidify their position as a local environmental leader in the hospitality industry," Sundowner Sustainability managing partner Ellie Perry said. "It's been a pleasure to see how quickly they continue to evolve and innovate with each environmental certification they pursue."

Ramada Santa Barbara is one of 64 Audubon International Certified Green Lodging Properties around the United States and the Caribbean. Certified properties are rated in the categories of Communication and Education; Waste Reduction, Reuse, and Recycling; Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency, and Indoor Air Quality. To earn certification, all properties receive a site visit by an Audubon International staff member and undergo a recertification process every three years.

“Ramada Santa Barbara demonstrates a clear passion for adopting measures to lower their environmental impact,” said Katie Hopkins, director of communications at Audubon International. “From the installation of electric vehicle charging stations to incentivizing staff to use alternative transportation, Ramada Santa Barbara is setting a great example in the Santa Barbara community.”

— Drew Wakefield is the marketing director for Ramada Santa Barbara.