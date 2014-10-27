Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:46 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Ramada Santa Barbara Hotel Earns Green Business Certification

By Drew Wakefield for Ramada Santa Barbara | October 27, 2014 | 10:48 a.m.

The Ramada Santa Barbara is proud to announce that as of Aug. 19, it is the first hotel in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area to have been awarded the prestigious Green Business Certification from Green Business Santa Barbara County.

In addition to being a four-time Ramada Worldwide award winner for its exceptional customer service, high quality accommodations and consistent brand performance, Ramada Santa Barbara is also a proud partner member of the Green Hotels Association and Santa Barbara Car Free Partnership.

Ramada Santa Barbara's voluntary commitment to "going green" has led to a diverse range of green measures over the years, including the installation of a solar hot water heater for its year-round heated swimming pool, three electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot, and efficient fluorescent fixtures in all guest rooms.

The Ramada Santa Barbara also extends this mindset to its interactions with the community by donating its partially-used amenities and older linens to local shelters, and patronizing local vendors for the majority of its service and supply needs.

Going through the Green Business Program helped the hotel gain credit for many of its existing green practices but also created an incentive to build upon them. As a result of the checklist's guidance, Ramada trained staff to encourage guests to choose the paperless checkout option, asked their vendors to supply items with even higher recycled-content percentages, and formally banned further purchases of inefficient T-12s or incandescent bulbs throughout the hotel.

The hotel also pursued some new measures as well, adopting a formal facility-wide green purchasing policy, installing high efficiency rotating nozzles and rain sensors on its irrigation, and phasing out the purchase of polystyrene (Styrofoam) plates and bowls for its breakfast service.

"Our hotel has a strong commitment to doing the right thing for the environment and for our local community," said Tom Patton, general manager of the Ramada Santa Barbara. "Earning certification through the Green Business Program encouraged us to formalize and expand on this commitment and gives us an easy way to communicate the hotel's green practices to our guests. We look forward to building on this achievement as part of our continual efforts to minimize our environmental impact."

— Drew Wakefield is the marketing director for Ramada Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 