Rami Malek Scores Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek discusses his career Friday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek, left, is interviewed Friday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, where he was honored as the Outstanding Performer of the Year by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek on the red carpet Friday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, where he was honored as the Outstanding Performer of the Year by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek received the 2019 Outstanding Performer of the Year Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Friday night’s tribute ceremony.

The recognition is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film during the past year.

Malek, 37, was celebrated for his on-screen portrayal as legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic, which has raked in more than $800 million at the worldwide box office.

The Emmy Award-winning Mr. Robot star is riding a career high for his leading role as one of the most iconic rock singers of all time.

“It’s a story that I wanted to be apart of telling… for me, it was just hearing the music and feeling the same passion behind it that we all feel when we hear a Queen song,” Malek said in an interview on the red carpet. “I think it touches everyone in their own unique ways, but it galvanizes us.

“I just thought that if I had the right resources and enough time, that there would be a chance that I could pull it off,” he continued. “I think when we get to be the base of these films — the image that people see — for myself, it’s a combination of so many different forces that have allowed me to stand here and say ‘I got to portray Freddie Mercury and possibly pull it off,’ and that is due to the work of everyone on set.”

The red carpet was rolled out at the downtown Arlington Theatre, where celebrities took their walk and posed for photographers.

The gathering attracted a large cheering crowd of fans huddled behind a set of barricades. Onlookers along State Street donned layers and umbrellas in their hands as light rain fell.

A resident broke out an impromptu of Queen's "We Are the Champions” before Malek’s arrival.

Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton took a photos-only approach on the red carpet. She went with red lipstick and an elegant teal dress with her blunt blonde bob.

Actor Joe Mazzello, who portrays Queen bassist John Deacon in Bohemian Rhapsody, also made an appearance.

Mazzello presented Malek with the SBIFF award. He has known Malek for 12 years.

“The actors had to huddle together, and lean on each other to make it work,” Mazzello said of Bohemian Rhapsody. “No matter how turbulent things got on the set with distractions, I never worried because I knew that as long as we had Rami Malek, we were going to make it great.”

Thousands of exhilarated guests filled the inside of the historic theatre, and were treated to more than an hour of intimate conversation featuring Malek’s career, complete with clips and montages showing his work.

Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling applauded Malek's role in Bohemian Rhapsody.

“Tonight, the title of the evening is ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year Award,’ and I think it’s an understatement,” Durling said, adding that Malek had an “incredible performance” in the film.

Malek recently won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards, and nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture.

He took the stage after a brief montage of Bohemian Rhapsody film scenes, and he was given a rapturous standing ovation by the audience.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a reaction like that here,” said Scott Feinberg, awards columnist at the Hollywood Reporter and 11-year veteran of SBIFF.

Feinberg moderated the must-attend evening.

Malek was born in Los Angeles to a family of Egyptian descent. He recalled acting at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and attending the University of Evansville in Indiana.

Malek also discussed his rise to fame and auditioning in Los Angeles.

He detailed how he began his acting career with supporting roles in television and film, including the Fox sitcom The War at Home, HBO miniseries The Pacific and the Night at the Museum film trilogy.

“We just look at ourselves as storytellers,” Malek said. “There’s no limit to the stories we can tell and the reach that they can have.”

Malek joins previously announced Outstanding Performer Award honorees Allison Janney and Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet, and Charlize Theron.

The 34th annual SBIFF takes place through Feb. 9 in multiple locations across Santa Barbara.

This year’s festival is presented by UGG.

SBIFF is a nonprofit arts and educational organization.

For more than 30 years, it has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States, attracting an estimated 90,000 attendees and offering 11 days of more than 200 films, panels and tributes. Its mission is to enrich, engage and inspire people through the power of film.

