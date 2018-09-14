Ramirez Zárate Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation recently elected Stephanie Ramirez Zárate to its Board of Directors.

Ramirez Zárate is a field representative for Assemblymember Monique Limon, where she oversees legislative issue areas surrounding K-12 education policy, immigration, agriculture and labor, and consumer protection.

Ramirez Zárate earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and public policy from UCLA. While studying at UCLA, she served on the board for IDEAS, a student advocacy group that supported undocumented students.

In her role as fundraising chair, she led the efforts to secure financial support for undocumented students pursuing higher education in the Los Angeles area.

An active community member, Ramirez Zárate is passionate about social justice issues. With her policy and campaign experience, she provides the Santa Barbara Education Foundation with insight into education matters that impact local.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving some 15,000 students in 22 schools. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Margie Yahyavi for Santa Barbara Education Foundation.