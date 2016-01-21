Rampaldi Makes Big Plays in DP Win over San Marcos

Boys Soccer

Stefano Rampali had a goal and an assist, lifting Dos Pueblos to a 2-1 Channel League boys soccer win at San Marcos on Thursday.

Rampaldi made a tremendous play that led to the first goal. He ran down a ball in the corner, turned a defender and crossed it to Manny Nwosu, who finished the play with a header.

Rampaldi gave the Chargers a 2-0 lead in the first half, finishing a cross from Zach Steinberger.

San Marcos got one back before halftime on a terrific individual effort from Owen Bates. He stole the ball, dribbled in and beat the goalkeeper with a chip over his head.

The Royals pressured to get the equalizer, but the Chargers held the one-goal lead in the second half.

DP coach Mat York named Rampaldi as DP's Man of the Match.

The Chargers are 10-3-6 and finish the first round of league play at 2-1-1. San Marcos is 0-4 in league.

