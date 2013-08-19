Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

R&B Legend Boz Scaggs Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | August 19, 2013 | 6:57 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning R&B legend Boz Scaggs will bring his catalog of hits and songs from his critically acclaimed new album to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

William Royce “Boz” Scaggs began a long and storied music career in 1965. His explorations in blues, R&B, rock and jazz have produced lasting work and a career that has brought with it acclaim, a loyal following and an enduring respect among fellow musicians.

He gained fame in the 1960s as a guitarist and sometimes lead singer with the Steve Miller Band, and in the 1970s with several solo Top 20 hit singles in the United States.

Scaggs’ greatest commercial success came in 1976, when his album Silk Degrees reached No. 2 on Billboard 200 chart and spawned hits like “It’s Over,” “Lowdown,” “Lido Shuffle” and “What Can I Say.”

For his latest album, Scaggs takes a look back, both musically and biographically. (His father and grandparents are from Memphis). He recorded 13 tracks in three days at the city’s landmark Royal Studios, where the late Willie Mitchell produced so many of Al Green’s and Anne Peebles’ legendary albums.

Memphis, Scaggs’ first album release in five years, features his distinctive touch on classics like “Rainy Night in Georgia,” “Corinna Corinna” and “Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl,” as well as two original songs (“Gone Baby Gone” and “Sunny Gone”). The album has received rave reviews, and it cracked the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this Grammy Award-winning artist perform his hits and tracks from his critically acclaimed new album in the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

