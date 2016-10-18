Rams Can’t Topple Powerhouse Grace Brethren

Girls Volleyball

The Cate girls volleyball team's leading hitter Delaney Mayfield went down on the first swing of the night as the Rams were swept by division-8 leader Grace Brethren.

Mayfield did not return to the match.

"We managed to hold our own at times," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "Their steadiness was just too much for us."

Grace Brethren won 25-19, 25-11, 25-18.

Cate's middles Katie Browne and Ciana Smiley had four kills apiece. Hailey Panzer led the Rams with six kills.

With the loss, Cate fell to 4-6 on the season and next plays at La Reina on Thursday.

