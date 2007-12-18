The Ranch Fire, which began northwest of Castaic on the evening of Oct. 20, has reached 100% containment, according to fire officials.
Recent rains and the onset of cooler temperatures have prompted officials to declare the fire contained. The western flank of the fire, in a steep and remote wilderness area northwest of Piru Lake, north of Highway 126, had been smoldering for several weeks.
As a reminder, the burned areas of the Ranch, Zaca and Buckweed fires will remain closed to the public until further notice. In addition to safety concerns, several rehabilitation and erosion control projects have been undertaken in these areas.
In Los Padres National Forest, Squaw Flat Road (Forest Road 6N16), located near Goodenough Road in the Fillmore area, will remain closed to public entry through February while repairs unrelated to the Ranch Fire are completed.
For additional information, contact the Ojai Ranger District office at 805-646-4348.
Driven by strong Santa Ana winds, the Ranch Fire burned 58,401 acres, primarily on the Los Padres and Angeles National Forests, but also on private lands in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. It was the first of numerous large wildfires to break out in southern California in October and November. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Ranch Fire Is Contained
