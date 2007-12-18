Ranch Fire Is Contained

The Ranch Fire, which began near Castaic in October, has reached 100% containment, according to fire officials.

The Ranch Fire, which began northwest of Castaic on the evening of Oct. 20, has reached 100% containment, according to fire officials. Recent rains and the onset of cooler temperatures have prompted officials to declare the fire contained. The western flank of the fire, in a steep and remote wilderness area northwest of Piru Lake, north of Highway 126, had been smoldering for several weeks. As a reminder, the burned areas of the Ranch, Zaca and Buckweed fires will remain closed to the public until further notice. In addition to safety concerns, several rehabilitation and erosion control projects have been undertaken in these areas. In Los Padres National Forest , Squaw Flat Road (Forest Road 6N16), located near Goodenough Road in the Fillmore area, will remain closed to public entry through February while repairs unrelated to the Ranch Fire are completed. For additional information, contact the Ojai Ranger District office at 805-646-4348. Driven by strong Santa Ana winds, the Ranch Fire burned 58,401 acres, primarily on the Los Padres and Angeles National Forests, but also on private lands in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. It was the first of numerous large wildfires to break out in southern California in October and November. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >