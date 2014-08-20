Ranch of the Oaks in Lompoc to Celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days

On Sept. 27-28 for National Alpaca Farm Days, alpaca breeders from across the United States and Canada will invite the public to come to their farm or ranch to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce, and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Ranch of the Oaks, along with Purple Mist alpacas and the Heritage collection, will welcome guests to join them for many activities, including tours of our mill where we make yarn, spinning and knitting demos.

A coloring area for the kids, alpacas, llamas and Icelandic sheep will be available to view all free!

There will also be yarn, handmade items, as well as coats, sweaters, socks, etc., all made from alpaca fiber. The Lions Club will sell food and drinks.

Ranch of the Oaks is located at 3269 Crucero Road in Lompoc, off Highway 246 in Cebada Canyon. Watch for signs.

Click here to find out more about National Alpaca Farm Days. To learn more about Ranch of the Oaks, click here or call 805.451.4104 or 805.740.9808.

— Mette Goehring represents Ranch of the Oaks.