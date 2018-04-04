Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Ranchera Singer’s Children Pay Visit to Giraffes, Present $5,000 Donation to Santa Barbara Zoo

Leonardo and Angela Aguilar, the children of Ranchera singer Pepe Aguilar and grandchildren of Antonio Aguilar, feed lettuce to the Masai giraffes during a visit to the Santa Barbara Zoo on Tuesday. Click to view larger
Leonardo and Angela Aguilar, the children of Ranchera singer Pepe Aguilar and grandchildren of Antonio Aguilar, feed lettuce to the Masai giraffes during a visit to the Santa Barbara Zoo on Tuesday. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 15, 2016 | 9:47 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Leonardo and Angela Aguilar, the children of Ranchera singer Pepe Aguilar and grandchildren of the iconic Antonio Aguilar, came to the Santa Barbara Zoo on Tuesday.

As the two beaming teenagers made their way to the giraffe exhibit on a beautiful late summer morning, it was clear to observant early bird tourists that something special was happening in front the mammoth Masai giraffes. In fact, the pair had come to offer a special $5,000 donation with their sponsor, Nederlander Concerts, for  their favorite zoo animals.

The young singers offered up an oversize check, together with Rena Wasserman, senior vice president of operations for Nederlander Concerts, to an appreciative Rich Block, CEO of the zoo.

The giraffe population at the zoo has swelled since the towering virile male named Michael arrived in 2012. The donation was partly in celebration of the birth of Parker, the sixth calf to be sired by Michael since he arrived.

After the brief ceremony, the siblings gleefully fed the giraffes copious quantities of lettuce. As they fed the majestic animals, the pair answered questions peppered from various Latin news crews. They also announced that they would be appearing with their father, Pepe, as part of the ongoing Nederlander concert series at the Arlington Theatre on Sept. 29.

The multi-Grammy-winning Pepe Aguilar took over the mantle of traditional Mexican pop music from his father, Antonio, who was the godfather of modern ranchera, mariachi, corrido and banda music. Pepe Aguilar first appeared on stage at age 3 with his father at Madison Square Garden. Antonio Aguilar purportedly is the only Hispanic artist to have sold out six consecutive nights at the massive New York arena. Pepe Aguilar has continued the tradition of  “La Dinastia Aguilar,” employing Leonardo and Angela as his guest singers.

The show is sure to sell out. Click here for ticket information.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a nonprofit organization dependent on private donations. The hilltop park is one of the most beautiful and intimate zoos in the country, with spectacular ocean and mountain views of Santa Barbara surrounding it. You can even feed the giraffes, as well as many of the other animals.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Zoo.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Angela and Leonardo Aguilar, left, with sponsor Nederlander Concerts, presents a $5,000 donation to the Santa Barbara Zoo to support its animals. Click to view larger
Angela and Leonardo Aguilar, left, with sponsor Nederlander Concerts, presents a $5,000 donation to the Santa Barbara Zoo to support its animals. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 