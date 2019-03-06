Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 6 , 2019, 1:55 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Rancheros Visitadores Give $1 Million to Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

Funds to benefit breast cancer programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Riders wearing pink to hit trail on May 4.
Riders wearing pink to hit trail on May 4. (Courtesy photo)
By Liz Dewell for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 6, 2019 | 12:29 p.m.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, more than 750 Rancheros Visitadores from 37 states and six countries will parade in pink on horseback and in carriages along Alisal Road through downtown Solvang to Old Mission Santa Inés.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Rancheros have chosen to partner with Wrangler Jeans and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation to raise funds for the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara in support of local breast cancer programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

This year they have reached their goal of donating $1 million.

Those who support the cause of finding a cure for breast cancer, and those who enjoy a colorful equestrian event are urged to save the date for this inspirational event.

Through the combined efforts of Wrangler Jeans, Tough Enough to Wear Pink and the Rancheros Visitadores, more than $1 million has been contributed to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara since 2012.

The funds raised benefit breast cancer programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center including: clinical research trials, wellness classes and support programs, hereditary cancer-risk counseling, and nurse navigation.

These services are available to all breast cancer patients who live in Santa Barbara County, regardless of where they receive treatment or their ability to pay.

“The Rancheros have been returning to Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley for 87 years,” said Ranchero Steve Beneto. “Though our members come from far and wide, this is the Rancheros’ home, and we have found a cause we believe in.” he said.

“We understand it is important to give back to the community we return to year after year," he said. “The response has been fantastic as we continue our support of the Cancer Center and their excellent care of breast cancer patients and their families on the Central Coast.”

Within a mile of the Rancheros’ parade route is the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s Solvang office, 2040 Viborg Road, No. 140, which provides Santa Ynez residents with access to physicians who have studied, worked and taught in the finest cancer centers in the world, including Harvard, Sloan-Kettering, UCLA and the National Institutes of Health. And, in 2017 opened a new world-class regional cancer center in Santa Barbara.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center work together to keep the Central Coast at the forefront of modern cancer care through the recruitment, development and education of highly trained medical staff; timely acquisition of new medical equipment; active participation in clinical research; integration of oncology services; and continual introduction of promising new methods of treatment.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, www.ridleytreecc.org.

— Liz Dewell for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 