Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Rancheros Visitadores Ride to Support Breast Cancer Programs

By Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic | March 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Wrangle up the family, wear pink and join more than 750 Rancheros Visitadores on horseback as they parade in pink through downtown Solvang to Old Mission Santa Inés to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

The Rancheros Visitadores from 37 states and six countries will convene at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to ride on horses and in carriages along Alisal Road.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Rancheros have chosen to partner with Wrangler Jeans and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Those who support the cause of finding a cure for breast cancer and those who enjoy a colorful equestrian event are encouraged to save the date for this inspirational affair.

Through the combined efforts of Wrangler Jeans, Tough Enough to Wear Pink and the Rancheros Visitadores, more than $500,000 has been contributed to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara in support of local breast cancer programs at the Cancer Center.

The programs include clinical research trials, wellness classes and support programs, hereditary cancer-risk counseling, nurse navigation, and lymphedema education and screening.

The services are available to all breast cancer patients who live in Santa Barbara County, regardless of where they receive treatment or their ability to pay.

“The Rancheros have been returning to Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley for 86 years,” said Ranchero Steve Beneto. “Though our members come from far and wide, this is the Rancheros’ home, and we have found a cause we believe in.

“We understand it is important to give back to the community we return to year after year.”

“Our goal is to raise $100,000 again this year as we have in years past,” Beneto said. “The response has been fantastic as we continue our support of the Cancer Center and their excellent care of breast cancer patients and their families on the Central Coast.”

The Cancer Center’s Solvang office, 2040 Viborg Road No. 140, is within a mile of Rancheros’ parade route.

The center provides Santa Ynez residents with access to Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s doctors who have studied, worked and taught in the finest cancer centers in the world, including Harvard, Sloan-Kettering, UCLA and the National Institutes of Health.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara now offers oncology appointments in Lompoc, 1225 N. H St., and is opening a world-class regional center in September that will bring enhanced technology, genetic testing, immunotherapy. and enhanced collaboration to the region.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic at www.ccsb.org or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 