Rancheros Visitadores Ride to Support Breast Cancer Programs

Wrangle up the family, wear pink and join more than 750 Rancheros Visitadores on horseback as they parade in pink through downtown Solvang to Old Mission Santa Inés to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

The Rancheros Visitadores from 37 states and six countries will convene at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to ride on horses and in carriages along Alisal Road.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Rancheros have chosen to partner with Wrangler Jeans and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Those who support the cause of finding a cure for breast cancer and those who enjoy a colorful equestrian event are encouraged to save the date for this inspirational affair.

Through the combined efforts of Wrangler Jeans, Tough Enough to Wear Pink and the Rancheros Visitadores, more than $500,000 has been contributed to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara in support of local breast cancer programs at the Cancer Center.

The programs include clinical research trials, wellness classes and support programs, hereditary cancer-risk counseling, nurse navigation, and lymphedema education and screening.

The services are available to all breast cancer patients who live in Santa Barbara County, regardless of where they receive treatment or their ability to pay.

“The Rancheros have been returning to Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley for 86 years,” said Ranchero Steve Beneto. “Though our members come from far and wide, this is the Rancheros’ home, and we have found a cause we believe in.

“We understand it is important to give back to the community we return to year after year.”

“Our goal is to raise $100,000 again this year as we have in years past,” Beneto said. “The response has been fantastic as we continue our support of the Cancer Center and their excellent care of breast cancer patients and their families on the Central Coast.”

The Cancer Center’s Solvang office, 2040 Viborg Road No. 140, is within a mile of Rancheros’ parade route.

The center provides Santa Ynez residents with access to Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s doctors who have studied, worked and taught in the finest cancer centers in the world, including Harvard, Sloan-Kettering, UCLA and the National Institutes of Health.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara now offers oncology appointments in Lompoc, 1225 N. H St., and is opening a world-class regional center in September that will bring enhanced technology, genetic testing, immunotherapy. and enhanced collaboration to the region.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic at www.ccsb.org or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org.

