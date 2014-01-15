Rancheros Visitadores to Wear Pink Again in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

For the third year in a row, the Rancheros Visitadores have chosen to partner with Wrangler and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation to raise money and awareness of local breast cancer programs for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

This event will mark the 84th ride for the Rancheros, which will kick off with a parade through the streets of Solvang to Mission Santa Ines for a blessing of the riders. This year's event will begin at 2 p.m. May 3.

The Rancheros traded their relaxed cowboy attire for pink shirts and scarves in 2012 to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and programs. Over the past two years, their individual members have contributed more than $165,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds helping local breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, including clinical research trials, wellness classes and support programs, hereditary cancer risk counseling, nurse navigation, and lymphedema education and screening.

These services are available to all breast cancer patients who reside in Santa Barbara County regardless of where they receive treatment or their ability to pay. Those who support the cause of finding a cure for breast cancer are encouraged to save the date for this inspirational event.

“We have found a cause we believe in, and we understand it is important to the community to return year after year,” Ranchero Steve Beneto said. “Our goal last year was to raise $100,000, and we beat it. The response to our appeal for 2014 has been fantastic as we continue our support of the Cancer Center and their excellent care of breast cancer patients and their families.”

“We are honored by the Rancheros’ outstanding support in 2012 and 2013,” said Rob Dunton, director of philanthropy at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, “and we look forward to working with them again in 2014. Seeing the streets of Solvang fill with ranchers and cowboys decked out in pink, waving banners for the cure, while onlookers join in the festive mood to raise awareness for this important work — it takes my breath away every year. And the programs supported by their ride facilitate our whole-person approach to cancer care, ensuring that all aspects of the patient’s physical, mental and psychological needs are tended to throughout treatment, recover and survivorship, while doing our part to help find a cure.”

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.