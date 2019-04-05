Fire-Ravaged Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp, Outdoor School Plan to Reopen Next Year

The destructive Whittier Fire in July 2017 destroyed 47 of 50 buildings that had been built on the property near Lake Cachuma

It has been nearly two years since a destructive wildfire swept through the historic camp Rancho Alegre near Lake Cachuma, burning buildings to the ground and damaging the surrounding nature.

The site of the Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and The Outdoor School has been closed since July 8, 2017, when the Whittier Fire ignited and quickly raced along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley near Lake Cachuma and triggered mass evacuations of residents and campers throughout the area.

The Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council plans to reopen its Rancho Alegre camp and The Outdoor School by February 2020, according to Glen Goddard, program director for the Los Padres Council.

“I’m looking forward to the first group of kids coming back to camp,” Goddard said. “We are trying to build buildings that blend in, so they are more attractive and using earth-toned colors and buildings that will be more pleasing to the eye. We are also being conscious of our environment.”

More than 90 percent of the structures — 47 out of 50 buildings that had been built over a period of 52 years — were lost to the blaze.

Architectural plans have been approved, Goddard said. Contractors have been selected, and the grading permit has been issued.

The project is now getting all the proper building permits to start construction.

The first phase of the two-phase project will include four dormitories, six permanent staff housing, a health lodge and two staff housing at The Outdoor School.

“We will have 13 buildings just to get The Outdoor School portion launched and going by early February,” Goddard said.

Volunteers — dubbed the Phoenix Committee — have spearheaded fundraising efforts to help rebuild the site.

The group is contacting philanthropic organizations and individuals within the community to raise money for construction. More than $1 million has been raised to support the rebuilding campaign, according to a news release.

“They are approaching different donors for helping us complete this project,” Goddard said of the Phoenix Committee.

The total estimated project cost is about $16 million, and Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council officials said insurance is expected to cover about $9 million of that.

The 213-acre site, at 2680 Highway 154, is about 20 miles north of Santa Barbara and 15 miles south of Solvang.

In addition to the 3,000 Scouts served by the Los Padres Council, The Outdoor School annually drew more than 4,000 fifth- and sixth-graders from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, hosting day trips and overnight and multiday outdoor education programs aimed at nurturing community and environmental stewardship.

The facilities were used by nonprofit organizations and church groups annually, as well as the Boy Scouts for archery, swimming and rowing, crafts, astronomy education, camping, hiking, and education about the native animals and plants.

In addition to the destruction at The Outdoor School and Boy Scout Camp, the wildfire heavily damaged Camp Whittier and Circle V Ranch Camp.

Circle V Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley will reopen this summer, according to Ray Lopez, director of the Camp.

Several buildings at the Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center were destroyed or damaged by the Whittier Fire.

“We are so grateful to so many volunteers and community members who have helped us raise funds and worked to make our reopening a reality,” Lopez said in a statement Thursday.

The devastation was extensive at the 2550 Highway 154 property. The camp’s craft and health lodges were charred in the fire, which also severely damaged the water treatment pipes and facility.

The wildfire ignited on a hillside above neighboring Camp Whittier and rapidly spread through drought-stricken vegetation.

With tall flames and strong winds blocking their exit in the early hours of the blaze, 90 Circle V Ranch campers and additional staff sheltered in place under the protection of U.S. Forest Service firefighters until they could be safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The 18,430-acre Whittier Fire was fully contained in October 2017, nearly three months after it started near Camp Whittier.

Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center was founded in 1945 by St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles. Since 1990, it has been located on 30 acres in the Los Padres National Forest across from Cachuma Lake.

