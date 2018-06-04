Rancho Franciscan Residents Rock Out at Sock Hop

It was a truly special occasion as the Rancho Franciscan management team went all out for their residents by hosting a 1950s sock hop.

As a reward for having the most responses to The Towbes Group’s annual customer service survey, the community was treated to a night to remember.

The '50s were brought back to life through doo wop music, soda jerks, dancing, burgers, poodle skirts and even authentic '50s Woodies (graciously provided by the Santa Barbara Woodie Club) parked in front of the clubhouse, transformed into a diner.

“Our seniors here absolutely love a good party,” said Katie Hough-Gulberg, assistant community manager at Rancho Franciscan. “Our seniors love to have fun, and they certainly get excited for a party like this.”

The seniors also had a photo opportunity in front of the '50s Woodies to share with their families.

Rancho Franciscan has regular events and activities for their senior community, but this night was even more special.

“We love having fun. As soon as we saw the invitation from The Towbes Group we knew it was going to be a good one,” Jane Bushman said. “I have been here for seven years and have fun every day.”

Santa Barbara is well known for being a retirement destination. With all the entertainment, parks, museums and natural beauty, there is a reason why seniors flock to such a great city. As the seniors finished their ice cream sundaes, there was not only an appreciation for a good sock hop, but also the Santa Barbara lifestyle anyone can appreciate.

Rancho Franciscan offers quality living for those active seniors age 55 or older and thrives in the center of Santa Barbara on 221 Hitchcock Way. Click here for more information, or click here to connect with its Facebook page.

— Sam Carey is a marketing intern for The Towbes Group.