Rancho La Patera & Stow House Hosting Goleta Chamber for Business After-Hours

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for Business After-Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 16 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking while enjoying the newly restored gardens.

The evening will also feature the grand opening of the Goleta Valley Historical Society's community-created exhibit, "Reflections: Memories of the Goodland."

The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Cortney at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.

A special thank you to Venoco Inc. for co-sponsoring this event.