Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Rancho La Patera & Stow House Hosting Business After-Hours Mixer

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | July 3, 2013 | 11:18 a.m.

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the July Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, July 17 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking while enjoying the newly restored gardens.

The evening will also feature the grand opening of the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s community-created exhibit “Capturing the Goodland: Picturing the Beauty & History of the Goleta Valley.”

This year, the Goleta Valley Historical Society asked local photographers of all ages to submit photos of their favorite people and places for the exhibit. Check it and and discover some of the talent and beauty in our own backyard!

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x5.

A special thank you to Venoco Inc. for co-sponsoring this event.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 