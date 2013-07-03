Rancho La Patera & Stow House Hosting Business After-Hours Mixer

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the July Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, July 17 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking while enjoying the newly restored gardens.

The evening will also feature the grand opening of the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s community-created exhibit “Capturing the Goodland: Picturing the Beauty & History of the Goleta Valley.”

This year, the Goleta Valley Historical Society asked local photographers of all ages to submit photos of their favorite people and places for the exhibit. Check it and and discover some of the talent and beauty in our own backyard!

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x5.

A special thank you to Venoco Inc. for co-sponsoring this event.