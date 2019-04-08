Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, April 8 , 2019, 7:23 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Randall Fox Joining Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

By Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | April 8, 2019 | 5:26 p.m.
Randall Fox
Randall Fox

Randall Fox will be joining the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Greg Gorga, executive director, and Wilson Quarré, board president, have announced.

Fox has a distinguished history of volunteer service in the Santa Barbara community, and the museum’s staff and directors are looking forward to working with him in his new capacity.

A partner at Reetz, Fox & Bartlett LLP, Fox is experienced in business and corporate law; real estate, land use and zoning law; estate planning and trust administration; and complex business litigation.

With 30 years of experience as an attorney, his client base ranges from small start-up businesses, local businesses and nonprofit entities, to corporations and the FDIC. He was a real estate-law instructor at SBCC and has been a panel attorney for the California Association of Realtors since 1990.

Community involvement has been a cornerstone of Fox’s career. He has been active in the Santa Barbara County Bar Association as a director and as chairman on the section on business and corporate law.

Fox also has served as a member of the Chancellor’s Council at UCSB; trustee and past chairman of Laguna Blanca School; director and past chair of the Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara; past director of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He has served as a trustee of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, where he was a member of the executive committee and the committee on trustees.

Fox currently serves as a director at Zona Seca and Exploring Solutions Past: The Maya Forest Alliance.

Fox is a graduate of Kent State University and Seattle University School of Law, where he served on the Moot Court Advocacy Board. He is a past contributing author to the University of San Francisco Law Review.

For more about the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 