Randall Fox Joining Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

Randall Fox will be joining the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Greg Gorga, executive director, and Wilson Quarré, board president, have announced.

Fox has a distinguished history of volunteer service in the Santa Barbara community, and the museum’s staff and directors are looking forward to working with him in his new capacity.

A partner at Reetz, Fox & Bartlett LLP, Fox is experienced in business and corporate law; real estate, land use and zoning law; estate planning and trust administration; and complex business litigation.

With 30 years of experience as an attorney, his client base ranges from small start-up businesses, local businesses and nonprofit entities, to corporations and the FDIC. He was a real estate-law instructor at SBCC and has been a panel attorney for the California Association of Realtors since 1990.

Community involvement has been a cornerstone of Fox’s career. He has been active in the Santa Barbara County Bar Association as a director and as chairman on the section on business and corporate law.

Fox also has served as a member of the Chancellor’s Council at UCSB; trustee and past chairman of Laguna Blanca School; director and past chair of the Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara; past director of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He has served as a trustee of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, where he was a member of the executive committee and the committee on trustees.

Fox currently serves as a director at Zona Seca and Exploring Solutions Past: The Maya Forest Alliance.

Fox is a graduate of Kent State University and Seattle University School of Law, where he served on the Moot Court Advocacy Board. He is a past contributing author to the University of San Francisco Law Review.

For more about the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.