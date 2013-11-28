Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:00 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Randi Rabin: Tips to Handle Difficult Family Situations During the Holidays

By Randi Rabin, Noozhawk Columnist | November 28, 2013 | 9:04 p.m.

Dear Feelings Doctor: I need your best advice for my situation. This will be the first year that my kids and I will be around my ex-husband and his new girlfriend for the holidays. We were married for 13 years, and my children and I don't know how to act in this uncomfortable situation. Please tell me what I should do.

— Shelly

Dear Shelly: Sometimes it takes a little longer than other times to have the proper words and actions around this extended family issue. There seems to be so much pressure for everything to be perfect around the holidays that the added stress of “saying the right thing” gets magnified beyond reality.

I bet that you and your children have many things to be thankful for, and hopefully their dad is one of them. Remembering what brought you and your ex together to make your beautiful family is a good place to start. Your kids will take their cues from you, so smile, be polite and give thanks for where you are now. Offer up your blessing of peace to everyone at the table.

This is the time for new beginnings all around.

Dear Feelings Doctor: I have certain family members who I don't get along with, and every holiday we pretend that things are different than what they really are. I am not in the mood this year for the sloppy, hurtful conversations that begin after way too many glasses of wine! What can I do to get through these next few days and not be mean?

— Kathy in Lompoc

Dear Kathy: That, my friend, is the seasonal question! This is truly not the right time to attempt to figure out any of the answers.

Be polite and make nice; it will all be over soon. Besides, during the holidays, people eat too much, drink too much, say too much and don’t remember enough. This is not the day for figuring any of it out. Relax and have a second helping of “Peace On Earth.”

Got a question for The Feelings Doctor? Click here to submit a question anonymously.

                                                                        •        •

Imagine This ...

Beauty Tips from Audrey Hepburn

For attractive lips, speak words of kindness.
For lovely eyes, seek out the good in people.
For a slim figure, share your food with the hungry.
For beautiful hair, let a child run their fingers through it at least once a day.
For poise, walk with the knowledge that you never walk alone.
People, even more than things have to be restored, renewed,
revived, reclaimed, and redeemed; never throw out anyone.
Remember if you ever need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arms.
As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself and the other for helping others.

— Psychotherapist Randi Rabin, M.A., MFTI, answers reader questions in her weekly Noozhawk column, The Feelings Doctor, and can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara and completed her master’s degree in psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute under the guidance of renowned psychologist Stephen Aizenstat, Pacifica’s chancellor and founding president. She has worked as a counselor with a number of local nonprofit organizations and schools. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 