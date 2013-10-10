Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 

Randi Rabin: If Marriage Counseling Isn’t Working, Allow Time for Healing

By Randi Rabin, Noozhawk Columnist | October 10, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

Dear Feelings Doctor: My wife and I have been going to counseling for almost a year now and have made little progress. It seems like we take a tiny step forward and four giant steps back. I'm exhausted and frustrated beyond belief. Help!

— At My Wit’s End in Santa Barbara

Dear Wit’s End: You know what it feels like when you have a splinter in your hand that just keeps getting sore? You poke around and move the skin to hopefully get it out, and it gets more tender and red? That’s the way it is sometimes with relationships.

When you are discussing feelings, all of your emotions and issues come to the surface, things get shifted around and you lose your balance a bit. You regroup, leave things alone for a while, celebrate your life and after a breather, if it’s really an important, pressing issue, begin again.

If it seems to be just “stuff” and the two of you forgot how to dance together, look at that. If you both are just poking each other because that’s what the two of you do, find a new, peaceful/fun way to communicate. Your relationship does not need to be discussed every day. Pick one day a week to check in and touch base, then leave it alone and let the splinter and the sore spot heal.

Dear Feelings Doctor: My husband and I are the proud parents of our miracle baby girl who we have waited for forever! Our lives are what we’ve dreamed about, and I want to be the perfect mother for her and let her know how special she is to us, and — that she is adopted.

She’s turning 5, and we have discussed this issue for a few years trying to find the perfect words. Please help us.

— Proud Mother in Los Angeles

Dear Proud Mother: Congratulations on your wonderful family. Adoption is an amazing gift for so many people, and the way you have described your emotions about your daughter are the right words. When you and your husband begin explaining what the word adoption means, let your daughter know that you chose her to make your family complete, she is the special girl that you were waiting for.

Keeping pictures of her birth if you have them and openly discussing what the word adoption means will help her as she grows up to know it as a positive experience in her life. There are also books on adoption for children that will be helpful for you.

Wanting to be the “perfect parent” may put undo pressure on you. On the other hand, being the mother you are already, with the perfect loving spirit for your girl, is exactly what she needs. And so do you. Blessings to all.

Got a question for The Feelings Doctor? Click here to submit a question anonymously.

                                                                        •        •

Imagine This ...

You cannot spend 5 minutes in
the morning affirming that
all is well ...
and spend the rest of the day
proving that it is not.

— Psychotherapist Randi Rabin, M.A., MFTI, answers reader questions in her weekly Noozhawk column, The Feelings Doctor, and can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara and completed her master’s degree in psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute under the guidance of renowned psychologist Stephen Aizenstat, Pacifica’s chancellor and founding president. She has worked as a counselor with a number of local nonprofit organizations and schools. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 