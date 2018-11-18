Randy Alcorn: A Rationalist Opportunity in Wake of Midterm Election of Status Quo Parties

Well, the midterm election is over — at least in most places — and the results are what most rational American voters had hoped for: A congressional leash put on a dangerously undisciplined, self-absorbed president run amok like a large, slobbering, incessantly barking dog carelessly knocking over precious protocols and tracking muck all over the place.

Of course, not everyone is happy with the outcome. Those who believe that the entire universe of human thought and potential is limited to a simple dichotomy between liberal and conservative ideologies are disappointed that their respective political parties did not thoroughly thrash the other side.

While the Democrats won more than enough seats to dominate the House of Representatives, they actually gave up seats in the Senate where Republicans padded their narrow majority.

Still, this election was not exactly a split decision. It was a referendum that rebuked President Donald Trump, and no one is unhappier about that than the brooding Trump — no Electoral College to save him this time.

While American voters have wisely checkmated Trump and his spineless Republican sycophants, it hardly portends progress in addressing the very critical problems and challenges confronting the nation. The partisan acrimony and zealous ideological antagonism will likely continue in Congress and among a substantial portion of Americans.

It will accomplish nothing for the general welfare nor ensure that future generations inherit a better nation and world.

As long as Americans believe that politics is limited to a choice between the established duopoly — Democrats and Republicans — then the nation will simply slosh back and forth from one to the other while the forces of greed who actually run the country purchase both parties and continue to exploit the nation with little if any heed to the consequences.

Increasingly, however, more Americans are eschewing affiliation with the duopoly and declaring themselves independents. That doesn’t mean they do not hold beliefs sympathetic to liberal or conservative principles, it means they are rationalists who can consider issues objectively without reference to ideological catechisms.

In California, voters sloshed back to the Democratic Party many elections ago and appear to be moored there. In California, elected Republicans are as rare as rain.

California is essentially a one-party state. And, if that old adage, “as California goes, so goes the nation,” is true, then “GOP” may soon stand for the “going obsolete party.”

The nation’s developing demographics do not favor the current Republican Party, which depends too much on a hard-core base of aging baby boomers, noncollege educated, working class, white males, and evangelical Christians. Fueled by economic angst, cultural resentments and paranoia, these folks easily succumb to far-fetched conspiracy theories, scapegoating and demagoguery.

The Republican Party of Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan is gone. It is now the party of Trump, and that is why it is threatened with irrelevance.

Democrats may rejoice at that prospect, but giving any one political party a virtual monopoly on power is not good for democracy. It is too close to absolute power — and that has historically degenerated into depravity.

As long as there are human communities, there will be different ideas about how they should be organized, and what is just, what is fair and what is moral. Democratic forms of government depend on a conscientious, intelligent and honorable electorate to decide these matters.

Whether political parties are necessary to facilitate this or not is an intriguing question. If more Americans choose to be independent from the current duopoly and prefer to evaluate issues and candidates objectively, maybe party politics will wither. Maybe not.

Over the years, the two established political parties have not infrequently refashioned themselves to attract supporters and stay alive. Positions and principles of the Republican and Democratic parties have sometimes taken complete turnarounds. Compare the two parties of today to what they were during the Civil War era.

So, if party positions and principles change with the winds of public sentiment, then political parties are mostly vehicles to attain and hold power, and not grand unyielding ideological standard bearers.

To wit, some remnants of the fading California Republican Party are already openly talking about party reformation that rejects patriotic correctness, climate change denial, anti-immigrant pomposity and the angry demagoguery of Trumpism, and replaces it with pragmatic problem-solving and maybe that “compassionate conservatism” ballyhooed by President George H.W. Bush’s GOP.

I suppose these political party reformations are a form of evolution — perhaps even progressive evolution — that eventually provide for the general welfare and reflect the will of the majority of citizens. However, there are such pressing perilous problems today that waiting for duopoly evolution could be disastrous.

We either need duopoly candidates now who accelerate the evolution, or a new political party altogether — a party of reason that addresses issues objectively, with logic rather than doctrine, with science rather than faith, and with purpose rather than promises.

Members of this party would not be Democrats or Republicans, they would be Rationalists.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.