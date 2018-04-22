Randy Alcorn: America’s Obsession with Race Is Not a Good Look for U.S.

The Starbucks coffee company is under assault by people enraged that a Starbucks in Philadelphia had two men, who happened to be black, removed from the store because the men were occupying a table but declined to buy anything and would not leave. The store manager called the police, who arrived and arrested them.

I often visit Starbucks, especially when traveling, and have found that Starbucks typically limits use of its facilities to paying customers. Because I know that is their policy, I always buy something even if I just want to use the restroom.

It seems to be a reasonable policy for a business that wants to remain profitable. Starbucks isn’t a public library where just about anyone can lounge around all day.

The people boycotting and loudly demonstrating against Starbucks aren’t protesting the policy, they are protesting that the policy was applied to black people. The protesters contend that if the two men squatting at that Philadelphia Starbucks had been white, they would not have been asked to leave and certainly not have had the police sicced on them.

That contention may or may not be true, but regardless of race, doesn’t Starbucks roust out homeless folks squatting at their stores?

Because America continues to hyperventilate over race, any allegations of racism presumes the accused are guilty. Such is the power of self-righteous conviction and exuberant outrage — who needs evidence?

The CEO of Starbucks is closing all 8,000 stores on May 29 to conduct several hours of correctional training on racial bias. Whether Starbucks is sincerely concerned about latent rampant racism among its ranks or is being pragmatically contrite to placate the race-warriors boycotting its stores, the reality is that the obsession with racism in America has become a national neurosis.

A similar episode of racial hysteria is playing out at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where one naïve white fraternity brother painted his face black during some kind of competitive game involving teams identified by colors, i.e. red, yellow, green — and black.

When this goofy Greek painted face appeared on social media, the campus’ self-righteous race warriors erupted in high dudgeon, and, almost immediately, demanded that the university president resign.

Seriously? Because some stupid student painted his face black, the school’s president is guilty of fomenting racism on campus? Cal Poly’s race-warrior rabble has the mentality of a lynch mob — self-certain, vindictive, rabidly vicious and looking for the highest profile scapegoat to hang.

Such absurd demands and misguided outrage are not going to end racism. They will, however, alienate reasonable, fair-minded people, and further intensify the prejudices and resentment of those not so reasonable and fair-minded.

Perceptive Americans are quite aware that racism is far from extinguished in this country. Just ask how many of them would prefer to have been born black.

The myriad and continuing instances of subtle discrimination, and the blatant harassment by police against blacks is irrefutable evidence that being born black in America remains a disadvantage. However, reasonable, perceptive Americans also know that racism is not epidemically entrenched. If it were, Barack Obama would never have been twice elected to the highest office in the land.

The vast majority of white Americans are not racist, especially among the younger generations for whom race is virtually a nonfactor. Racial integration throughout society is now more the norm than the exception and is routinely reflected in popular culture. Even mixed-race couples, a traumatic taboo not too long ago, are commonplace today and draw the condemnation of only the most medieval minds.

And, while old-fashioned, antebellum racism still exists and may explain some of the profiling and harassment of blacks, especially young men, most racial discrimination stems from instinctual prejudice.

Credible statistics from around the nation report that violent crimes are committed by black males in far greater proportion to their percentage of the overall population. Regardless of the social/economic explanations for this phenomenon, it is difficult for folks — both black and white — to suppress their reflexive cautious apprehension of young black men and not to err on the side of personal safety.

Such an atmosphere of mistrust can have terrible unintended consequences, especially when it is embraced by law enforcement.

Yet, it is a syllogistic error of logic to judge an entire category of people by the behavior or attributes — good or bad — of individuals. If criminal behavior among blacks is disproportionately high, so, too, are their many positive attributes and accomplishments.

With appropriate regret for slavery, where would we be as a nation without our black heritage? Imagine how less vibrant, interesting and unique American culture would be without black Americans. There would be no jazz, no blues, no rock ’n’ roll, no rap.

Athletics alone would be diminished. There would be no Muhammad Ali, Jesse Owens, Willie Mays, Michael Jordan, Barry Sanders, Tiger Woods. And, in the arts, sciences and industry, many brilliant black Americans have made significant contributions to making America the most exceptional nation on earth.

So, can we all please just get over it?

Judging black people — or anyone — as good or bad based on the skin they were born into is as asinine as judging people by the color of the car they drive. Meanwhile, over-reacting with calumnious accusations, vitriol and irrational demands to every instance of perceived or real discrimination “ain’t gonna make it with anyone, anyhow.”

