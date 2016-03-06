Randy Alcorn: By Biting into Apple, Government Commits Big Sin with Privacy

Apple has defied a court order initiated by the FBI that demands Apple give the FBI total access to the iPhone of the dead terrorist couple who murdered 14 people in San Bernardino last December.

To provide such access Apple would need to develop software that can breach the security firewall on its iPhone. Apple’s fortification of its firewall has been so effective that frustrated hackers avoid the iPhone and go after less secure devices.

Now that firewall is under assault by an equally frustrated government.

Apple argues that providing the FBI with access software would inevitably lead to its misuse by hackers, essentially threatening the privacy and security of a world increasingly immersed in cyberspace.

The FBI insists that it only wants access to one particular iPhone. However, federal prosecutors and local law enforcement agencies across the country are lining up for access to hundreds of iPhones. Once the key is given to the FBI, they’ll all demand it.

The law-and-order crowd asks what’s the problem with that? If you aren’t guilty of breaking the law, you shouldn’t be concerned about the police seeing what you are up to.

Besides, before they can abrogate your Fourth Amendment rights, the police are supposed to first convince a judge of probable cause. Yes, how often is that an obstacle?

Apple may not say it, but hackers are not the only concern here.

Anyone who believes that government is trustworthy and has not and will not abuse its police powers should ponder why the nation’s founders insisted on the Bill of Rights that specifically addresses such abuse.

The tendency of governments everywhere, throughout history, has been to grow and abuse their powers. As Edward Snowden’s revelations have irrefutably confirmed, the U.S. government is no exception.

The federal government’s response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks was to quickly erode constitutional rights and expand police powers. The Patriot Act and similarly insidious legislation, initially passed as temporary measures, have become permanent, inuring Americans to accept less privacy, less freedom of movement, less due process and more domestic spying — all in the name of national security.

The threat of terrorism has been the greatest boon to increased police power since the declaration of war on drugs. Ironically, the expanded police powers for the war on terror have more often been applied in the futile war on drugs.

Once government has a power, it wants to keep it and, as we have seen, make broad use of it.

Acts of terrorism are shocking, but they are not endemic in America — and not because of the greater police powers after 9/11. The federal police powers existing before the 9/11 attacks were sufficient to detect the plot and foil the attacks.

It was not lack of power, but lack of attention by higher-ups in the federal government that allowed the 9/11 terrorists to carry out their plot.

But now that the seeds of the police state planted after 9/11 have taken root, the FBI can demand that Apple create access to an iPhone — or two, or three, and eventually any and all personal digital devices. Once the police state takes root, it grows voraciously.

The privacy of every American is becoming subordinate to “national security interests” as determined by government actors, who, because they are only people, are no more or less honorable or trustworthy than people in general.

That is why we have a Constitution with specific civil rights and offsets to government power. That is why citizens must be vigilant, skeptical and have sufficient backbone to remain a free people and insist that those rights and offsets be maintained.

Forcing Apple to develop a software key to access data on its digital products will not only allow law enforcement agents to search for criminal activity, it will also facilitate general surveillance of the public.

With a cyber key, hackers with or without badges can peep into your private life, viewing everything from your financial activity to your naughty pictures.

How important is privacy to personal freedom and to the pursuit of happiness? Is privacy just a personal vanity, a bulwark against embarrassment over certain personal conditions or behaviors?

With the proliferation of smart phones and social media, have we become exhibitionists? Is privacy passé, a quaint relic of our Puritan past? Should we care that strangers can prowl around our personal lives?

Unless you have never been guilty of anything, or have never engaged in any behavior some might consider objectionable; unless you have never made enemies, especially among the authorities; unless you have no physical or medical condition you would rather not have exposed; unless you don’t have a bank account; unless you don’t care who knows when you are away from home, then maybe you won’t care about privacy and electronic voyeurs.

But, although you may think you have nothing to hide, keep in mind that what is legal today can be made illegal in the future, and that a government that effectively prohibits privacy by having unrestricted access to personal data can easily compose a list of suspects.

Unrestricted surveillance of the population facilitates the dragnets of despotism.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.