Randy Alcorn: It’s All Donald Trump, All the Time — And That’s Not Good for America

Some Facebook users are announcing that they are leaving the social media site because they have grown weary of the political vitriol that dominates the discourse there. They wanted a virtual neighborhood where friendly people shared family news, announcements, and engaged in pleasantries and good-natured banter, not a political gladiatorial arena.

They do not want to participate, even passively, in the incessant, ill-mannered ideological civil war that disrupts America’s social equilibrium. With the ascension of Donald Trump to the presidency, the caustic political combat has sharply intensified.

It seems that the nation is fixated on minute-by-minute coverage of Trump’s every move, every utterance. It is all Trump, all the time.

While I understand their disgust, I am concerned about citizens simply withdrawing from the forum to take shelter in intentional ignorance or apathy. Hear no evil-see no evil doesn’t eliminate evil, or protect you from it. Regardless of whether you ignore politics or not, they eventually affect you.

Ignorance and apathy are the great facilitators of evil and the delight of authoritarians. Any American who believes that the founding principles and institutions of this nation are unassailable bulwarks against tyranny is wrong to believe that those fortifications do not need to be manned and defended by engaged citizens.

The enormous number of Americans who do not vote is stark evidence of the precarious level of citizens’ disinterest in defending America’s constitutional political system. Even in presidential elections, voter turnout is appallingly low. In last November’s election, only 58 percent of eligible Americans voted.

If all 97 million nonvoters had voted for the same third-party presidential candidate, that candidate would have won the presidency with 43 percent of the popular vote.

In contrast, Trump and Hillary Clinton each received only about 25 percent of the total eligible votes. Not exactly a popular mandate for either candidate, but Trump won the Electoral College vote.

And, so far, he has done nothing to exceed expectations one way or the other. He has been as good a president as most of his supporters had hoped and as bad a president as his detractors had feared.

Liberals have been apoplectic in their opposition to Trump, faulting his every move. Right-wingers had been no less irrational in obstinately obstructing and viciously opposing his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

And, just as conservatives had incessantly vilified Obama as an imperial president abusing executive orders to push a so-called socialist agenda, liberals are now portraying Trump as a political barbarian intent on ruling by decree to impose some nefarious agenda on the nation.

Given Trump’s glaring personality disorder, liberals’ fears may have merit. Adding to their angst is the shameless display of toadyism by congressional Republicans who had loudly distanced themselves from Trump right up to Election Day, but who are now his grinning sycophants drooling with eager anticipation that he will sign off anything on their wish list, and will nominate relatively young, orthodox, conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court — a gift that will keep on giving for decades.

If Democrats expected help from principled Republicans to curb Trump’s excesses, their expectations may become profound disappointments.

In giddy delight, conservatives are considering just how far back they can take the nation — to the 19th century when unregulated capitalism could exploit resources, the environment and labor with reckless abandon; when minorities and women knew their places and gays never left the closet.

Or, maybe even further back to some time before the Renaissance when all that bothersome science could be banned by religion, and universal health care was provided only by prayer.

With ideological troglodyte Steve Bannon at Trump’s ear, the retrogressive possibilities are endless. The only thing standing in the way is an informed public and the Constitution with all those pesky checks and balances.

So, when the Trump regime quickly moves to discredit the independent media and replace it with a kind of Ministry of Propaganda, placing obscurant restrictions on federal agencies, using “alternative facts,” ignoring or intimidating journalists, and just plain lying “bigly” and often, liberal fears don’t seem so irrational.

Trump’s clinical narcissism and vainglory wants to promote the image of the great leader — infallible, powerful and solely capable of saving the nation from terrible threats real, imagined or exaggerated.

Trump has said: “I alone can fix this; No one knows the system better than me; I know more than the generals.”

It’s all Trump, all the time. He must be delighted.

But, really, should we worry about all of this? Is this just liberal hysteria?

Because more than 40 percent of Americans are disinterested in politics and don’t vote, it takes only a quarter of the electorate to elect a president and a congressional majority from the same party — essentially one-party rule, eventually with a like-minded Supreme Court.

So maybe eroding the Constitution and establishing a more authoritarian system of government is not such a crazy concern.

Those Americans turning off and tuning out to escape the unpleasantries of politics leave the country to the self-certain, unquestioning ideologues who are easily duped by demagogues.

If 97 million Americans don’t vote because they are disgusted with and disinterested in all the ideological idiocy, they could also be the very people who can save this country from that idiocy and a drift into authoritarianism.

From their ranks could form a massive bloc of rational, independent citizens uniting in a movement for rule by reason, unadulterated by mindless ideology, self-righteous theology and voracious venality — a party of reason.

But first they must engage, not drop out and turn off.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.