Randy Alcorn: FDA Creates Pain Makers to Continue Outdated War on Drugs

The Food and Drug Administration is actively pursuing its crusade to further restrict access to prescription painkillers, especially opiate based analgesics, and has proposed that long term use of such drugs be limited to cancer patients. The Drug Enforcement Administration is standing by, salivating at the prospect of expanding the asinine, futile war on drugs to include physicians and their patients.

America already incarcerates more of its citizens than does any nation on earth because its busybody government insists on interfering with private lives by making certain victimless personal choices a crime. Drug prohibition is the most pervasive infringement of personal freedom by government and results in packing our prisons and clogging our courts with people guilty of nothing more than trying to feel good.

Yes, there is much real crime, like theft and homicide, concomitant with drug use, but not because of the drugs, but because of the pigheaded prohibition of drugs. Too many people on either side of the battle line are making a good living on the illegal drug trade, and that is the shamefully selfish reason why the war on drugs continues.

In its effort to further restrict access to prescription drugs, the FDA, as always, argues that it must expand its hovering over Americans to protect them from the dangers of powerful — and effective — painkillers. Nearly 17,000 Americans die annually from overdoses of prescription painkillers. According to the FDA’s busybody bureaucrats, that is enough lethal harm to justify preventing hundreds of thousands of chronic pain sufferers to relieve their pain with these drugs. These poor wretches will just have to get by with aspirin and writhe in pain — for their own good.

More likely, they will go to the black market for the drugs they need, which ironically will expand the illegal drug trade by providing a new market for drug dealers to plunder. The result, more manufactured crime, more criminals, more work for police, prosecutors, prison guards, parole officers — the whole law enforcement industrial complex.

People take drugs for two reasons: pain relief and pleasure. Why is either a crime, or anyone else’s business? Most people who become addicted to anything — drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography, video games or whatever — are not evil people who must be punished; they have afflictive psychological or physiological conditions, the latter often congenital, from which they seek relief.

Mounting research on brain chemistry and the brain’s neurological processes finds that addictions and afflictions like obsessive compulsive behaviors are due to brain wiring that can be corrected. Throwing sufferers of drug addiction into prison is not only ineffective, it is barbaric. It is like imprisoning people who come down with Alzheimer’s.

If the FDA is so concerned about public health it could focus on the 25,000 deaths per year linked to the consumption of sugary drinks. After New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s edict restricting the sale of such beverages, it is easy to envision the long arm of the law reaching ever deeper into private lives and slapping down other individual choices. When does imposition of public health regulations become outright suppression of freedom? That line should be clear, and clearly it has been crossed by the nanny/police state.

For eight decades now, and especially the past four decades since that real criminal, President Richard Nixon, initiated the war on drugs, Americans have allowed ignorance and fear to supplant reason and to abrogate fundamental civil rights by pursuing drug prohibitions. The public has been manipulated by the nanny/police state into continuing the insane war on drugs so that the combatants, law enforcement and the drug cartels can enrich themselves.

But, as Abraham Lincoln so astutely observed, you can’t fool all the people all the time. The most recent Pew polling on the legalization of marijuana has, for the first time, found that the majority (52 percent) of all those polled now favor legalization. More significantly, 65 percent of those 18 to 32 years old favor legalization.

Peoples’ own experience with drugs (fully half of Americans report having used marijuana), their logic and their sense of justice will eventually relegate drug prohibition to the hall of shame where it will join other misguided and even evil policies previously practiced by this nation — alcohol prohibition, racial segregation, gender and sexual orientation discrimination.

If the FDA really wants to protect the public health, it should concern itself with real threats like the irresponsible widespread use of antibiotics in animals raised for meat. That situation has created super bugs for which there is no defense for animals or humans. By pursuing criminalization of personal choice of analgesics, the FDA succeeds only in creating pain and suffering, not protecting public health.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. The opinions expressed are his own.