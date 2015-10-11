Randy Alcorn: Gunning for Reality in an Emotion-Driven Debate

Advice

The first thing incinerated in the heat of emotion is reason. That is clear in the debate over gun control.

The pro-gun folks resist restrictions on gun ownership while gun-control folks advocate for more restrictions. Both argue their positions with a passion that often ignores or cherry-picks facts and trespasses boundaries of common sense.

Backed by the powerful National Rifle Association, the pro-gunners invoke the Second Amendment, and focus on the words “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

They argue that a well-armed public is the most effective deterrent, not only against lurking government tyranny but also against gun-toting homicidal maniacs. The cowboy wisdom here is that a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun.

Gun-control folks also invoke the Second Amendment, but focus on the “well-regulated militia” part that they argue restricts firearms to those in uniform who know how to follow orders.

They believe that more guns mean more gun violence, more danger to society. They typically relate horror stories about innocent kids finding loaded guns, or heated arguments becoming deadly when a gun is readily available.

For more than 200 years, America’s liberal gun rights were not the raging national issue they are today. Tens of millions of Americans have owned and continue to own guns without shooting themselves or anyone else.

If the vast majority of gun owners were not responsible, decent people, gun violence in America would be off the charts.

When gun violence was confined mainly to troubled inner cities among ethnic minorities, the national concern about guns was not so intense. But in recent years, the procession of mass murders involving guns — especially at schools — has raised grave concerns about gun rights.

Apparently, the nation’s level of concern over gun violence has a direct correlation to who is at risk and where.

The near-hysteria over gun violence is due to the random mass murders that can occur anywhere, anytime, to anyone. Such indiscriminate attacks create an atmosphere of paranoia among society. Everyone is a potential victim. No one feels safe.

There are many causes of death in America that exceed death by guns. Heart attacks, car accidents and falls are just as unpredictable, deadly and more frequent than death by firearms, especially gun deaths committed by mass murderers.

Annually, about 32,000 Americans are killed by guns, most by suicide. Against a national population exceeding 320 million, gun deaths are infinitesimal, less than 100th of 1 percent.

Remove the 20,000-plus suicides, and a person’s chance of being murdered via a gun is even more remote. And yet it elicits a level of angst greatly disproportionate to the actual threat.

Still, if lives can be saved, it is worth finding reasonably effective remedies. But that continues to be quite challenging.

The two opposing sides of this issue could volley arguments all day long, but the reality is that guns are not going away in America.

America is not Australia or Norway. America is far larger and far more diverse.

Guns are woven into the fabric of the nation, and with hundreds of millions of guns, and ammunition already in the possession of millions of Americans, the likelihood that these guns could be retrieved, even from “cold, dead, hands,” is highly improbable.

Nor is the fear that a disarmed public invites tyranny and criminal depredations entirely unjustified. History warrants that fear. Yes, small arms are no match for fighter jets and tanks, but a large population with small arms can give a larger, heavily armed, force fits.

Another reality is that even though liberal gun rights have not been a problem for most of America’s history, there is a problem now.

The crazy-monkey-see, crazy-monkey-do phenomenon of mass murders in America shows no sign of abating. Laissez-faire 18th-century gun rights may not be reasonable for 21st-century America. Unlike large-clip assault rifles or powerful pistols, muskets were not effective weapons for individuals to commit mass murder.

The reality is there is no legislation or regulation that will quickly or completely prevent gun violence in America. There is no prohibition or magic reversal of firearm technology that will disappear all the guns.

But a process that tightens the access to firearms and includes the dreaded registration of weapons could mitigate the carnage. Registration is anathema to NRA patriots, but it would give authorities a chance to retrieve weapons from people whose mental condition has clearly diminished.

Gun violence in America is a vexing issue that defies simple resolution. If there is to be resolution, it may come by way of social evolution in which most people choose not to have guns because they feel no need for them.

Improved economic conditions for more people, more attention to mental health, safer neighborhoods, and a trustworthy government could lessen the fear, distrust and fuming frustration that reach for a gun.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.