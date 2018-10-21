Randy Alcorn: Health Care Emerges as Most Important Issue in Nov. 6 Election

According to recent polling data, health care has emerged as the most important issue in the upcoming national election. Polling data also reveals that the majority of Americans favor the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

These findings are not surprising, considering that health-care costs in the United States continue to command an ever-greater percentage of Americans’ household and business budgets. The average annual cost of private group health insurance rose another 5 percent this year to almost $20,000 for a family plan.

And, although Obamacare has significantly reduced personal bankruptcies caused by unpaid medical expenses, those expenses remain the greatest single cause of personal bankruptcy in the United States. This year, nearly 2 million more Americans will go bankrupt due to unpaid medical bills.

Because health care is a major economic concern for most Americans, and not infrequently a matter of life and death, it has become a hot issue in America’s incendiary, ideological contretemps.

In the unending didactic debates between liberals and conservatives, the health-care issue is slotted as a choice between free-market capitalism and socialism.

Conservatives have conducted a fairly successful campaign to conflate the word “socialism” with oppressive totalitarianism and economic deprivation. Socialism has been a convenient term to invoke summary condemnation of any proposal that provides universal health care and restricts unlimited profiteering.

History has already determined the winner between capitalism and collectivism. Capitalism is decidedly the more effective and efficient system in providing goods and services. It promotes creativity and enterprise, and rewards success. But, even Adam Smith, the father of free-market economics, warned that unregulated capitalism degenerates into monopolistic, predatory greed.

Smith’s “invisible hand,” the dynamic of supply and demand, is never self-regulating because it never exists in a vacuum. Regardless of how they are organized, human civilizations always develop political and economic hierarchies in which a privileged elite seeks to maintain and increase its advantage.

In the United States, the economic elite endeavor to rig the political system in its favor through gerrymandering, voter suppression and the influence of big money. With the political system rigged, a spiral forms in which economic inequality fosters political inequality, which allows rules that favor the wealthy, which in turn reinforces economic inequality.

The result is an entrenched, inherited plutocracy that promotes the concentration of market power in sectors throughout the economy, including health care where hospital consolidations create near monopolies and where big pharma games patent laws to extend exclusive rights and sustain astronomical pricing of prescription drugs.

All the while, private health insurance companies focus on limiting payouts and increasing premiums to extract as much profit as possible.

Meanwhile, the growing economic inequality in the United States makes escalating health-care costs less affordable for millions of America’s struggling lower and middle classes who, over the past 40 years, have watched virtually all the increase in national income go to the top tiers of the economic food chain while theirs remains stagnated at levels of 60 years ago — or have declined for those with a high school education or less.

Apologists for this economic disparity will argue that free-market mechanisms are simply working efficiently to determine wages and prices and reward those whose exceptional skills, assets and enterprise generate enough new wealth to trickle down to the rest of the food chain.

The fiction of trickle-down economics — more aptly described as table-scraps economics — belies the reality of a system rigged for the economic elites. This was clearly exposed in the 2008 financial crisis when predatory, unethical bankers nearly crashed the global economy, yet went largely unpunished and shamelessly received massive bonuses as millions of Americans lost homes, savings and jobs in the Great Recession that the unscrupulous bankers spawned. So much for the notion of self-regulating free-market mechanisms.

How does America’s economic disparity — the worst among developed countries — affect the issue of health care? While the United States leads the world in per capita health expenditures, it suffers the lowest life expectancy among its peer nations — a dubious distinction growing worse. The marvels of modern medicine are available to those who can afford it while those who cannot have to rely on aspirin and the emergency room.

It shouldn’t be like this. Just as an advanced civilized society should not allow any of its citizens to suffer starvation, it should not let any suffer from lack of adequate medical care. A society that devolves into the haves and have-nots eventually threatens the haves.

“Let them eat cake” or “Let them take aspirin” will end badly.

The issue of health care should be approached rationally — as an engineer would approach solving a problem. Making health care an ideological issue rather than a national problem affecting the well-being of all Americans continues the divisiveness and idiotic identity politics that only benefits the entrenched forces of greed vested in the status quo.

It will not solve the problem.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.