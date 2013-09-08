Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: Moral War Is Oxymoronic, Especially for U.S. in Syria

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | September 8, 2013 | 3:45 p.m.

President Barack Obama's proposed U.S. military response against Syria for its use of nerve gas in its civil war is dominating America’s public forum, and diverting needed attention from serious domestic issues such as the economy, health care and immigration. It seems that whenever a U.S. president, especially in his second term, becomes frustrated with domestic issues, he turns to foreign affairs and, since Teddy Roosevelt’s day, to that big, powerful, U.S. military machine, the keys to which he believes are all his.

There is always some excuse, some unavoidable necessity to fire up that machine. Listen to the rationale for U.S. military intervention in Syria. You will hear more sense coming from a cuckoo clock.

Those advocating for military intervention pontificate that it is our moral responsibility to respond forcibly to Syria’s use of deadly nerve gas, especially as it was used to murder civilians. They further posit that left unpunished the use of such horrific weapons will become more frequent, if not epidemic, in future conflicts around the world.

First of all, what self-righteous hypocrisy it is for the nation that twice used the most horrific weapon of mass destruction in human history — incinerating and irradiating 239,000 noncombatants in World War II — and later used Agent Orange to broadcast chemical death over broad areas of civilian populations, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands, to moralize over and condemn a two-bit, Mideast dictator for unleashing sarin gas on hundreds of his people?

Next, there is something perversely incongruous about the idea that war has moral limits. It implies that war can be ethical if conducted within prescribed parameters. War is premeditated homicide organized on a grand scale. Realistically, can “rules of war” ever be honored? No nation or party engaged in war will risk defeat or incur unnecessary losses to comply with any such rules. Isn’t that why the United States found nuclear bombs and Agent Orange so expedient? Isn’t that way nerve gas was used by Syria and Iraq?

And, if punishing the users of such weapons will prevent their future use, why are those weapons still being used? The lead argument the United States made to invade Iraq and depose its two-bit dictator was his possession and use of weapons of mass destruction, particularly nerve gas used to massacre Iraqi citizens. The consequences Saddam Hussein suffered, including his hanging, for using nerve gas surely did not go unnoticed by Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, the two-bit dictator next door, but that has not deterred Assad from gassing his own citizens.

So much for military repercussion as a deterrent. Prevention of WMD proliferation to justify intervening in Syria is no more valid than was the Domino theory in justifying the Vietnam War.

Syrians have been slaughtering each other for two years now, but because they have used “sanctioned” weapons — bullets, bombs and bayonets — to do it, official America was not compelled to intervene. In a wacky world, the immorality of mass homicide is determined by the means used to commit the deed, not the deed itself. So, in war you can kill all the women and children you want with impunity, just as long as you use conventional weapons, not chemical weapons.

Recall that America and the world watched the appalling genocidal massacres in Rwanda and southern Sudan and did not intervene militarily to stop them. Tens of thousands of victims, including women and children, are just as dead regardless of the weapons used to kill them. Curious, though, that the West forcibly intervened to end the ethnic cleansing in the former Yugoslavia. So, maybe along with what is used to kill civilians, who the civilians are also determines our moral responsibility to referee wars.

Finally, how can a nation that is already $16 trillion in debt, and counting; a nation questioning whether it can continue to fund health care, retirement and education for its own people; a nation whose vital infrastructure is crumbling into disrepair; a nation that year after year spends more on military than the next 20 biggest defense-spending nations combined; a nation currently attempting to extricate itself from two treasury-draining, disastrous, decade-long military misadventures in the Middle East now actually contemplate engaging in a third?

The only way the United States has money these days is because it prints it — what the current economic sophistry calls “Quantitative Easing." Sooner or later, though, creditors and the world will awaken from their economic trance and see that Uncle Sam is Uncle Sham.

What foolish arrogance it is for America to insist on international moral standards in the conduct of war while going bankrupt policing the world with military force to enforce those standards?

Americans are rightfully tired of all this lunacy.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 