Randy Alcorn: News Media Oversight an Essential Element of a Free Society

The recent arrest of WikiLeaks’s founder Julian Assange by police in Great Britain was quickly followed by a U.S. request for his extradition to face charges of conspiring with Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, an Army intelligence analyst, to hack into government computer files for the purpose of divulging secret information.

While loose lips can sink ships, this case is as much, if not more, about making an example of Assange in order to deter others who might dare expose the government’s reprehensible, even criminal, behavior than it is about national security.

Recall that among the secret information Manning released to the news media is a video of U.S. forces firing on unarmed Iraqi citizens from an Apache helicopter and murdering 12 of the Iraqi noncombatants. The government classified this video of a sport-killing as “secret,” not because it was a matter of national security, but because it wanted to cover it up. Such government cover-ups are all too common and certainly not new.

Indeed, our government has a long history of lying and dissembling to pursue misguided, selfish and illegitimate polices. The most egregious of these have cost tens of thousands of lives and trillions of tax dollars. The Vietnam War and second Iraq War are two of the more tragically flagrant examples.

Politicians are too often deceitful and self-serving, endeavoring to manipulate public opinion with distortions and hyperbolic propaganda. Government agencies, meanwhile, are too often insular, inscrutable bureaucracies looking to protect their status, impose their power, and hide their incompetence and misconduct.

These failings can be found at any level of government where corrupt, misguided and arrogant people believe that they or their cause are above the law. They will try to discredit, intimidate, and punish anyone who might question their authority or expose their wrongdoing.

Beware of those in government who attack the news media.

An essential element of a free society is a free press. News media, especially newspapers, have been democracy’s watchdog holding government officials accountable and exposing government misconduct.

While grand juries can also keep an eye on government, they typically focus on a limited number of issues and don’t have the wherewithal to apply the persistent scrutiny and consistent pressure on government that newspapers do.

Then along came that big black swan — the Internet, the most disruptively transforming technology in the past 100 years, impacting long-established institutions and industries with the seismic force of a giant meteor strike.

It laid waste to much of traditional retailing, and consequently much of the main source of newspaper revenue. Classified advertising, which had become a huge segment of newspaper revenue, quickly migrated to free websites.

With the massive hemorrhaging of revenue, newspapers withered, providing only bare-bones news coverage. Subscription revenues, already in modest but steady decline, plummeted as readers abandoned the anemic print publications.

According to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by the University of North Carolina, more than 1,400 towns and cities in the United States have lost a newspaper over the past 15 years. The predictable consequence is that these communities no longer have a reliable watchdog on local government. A not so predictable consequence is that the borrowing costs of these communities increases significantly. Cost for municipal bonds rise as much as 11 percent.

A study by the University of Illinois explains why. “Our evidence suggests that a local government is more likely to engage in wasteful spending when there is no local newspaper to report on that government. Investors find it riskier to lend money to wasteful governments, and thus the costs of financing public infrastructure projects, such as schools, hospitals and roadways for a local government are higher.”

To sum it up, the smart money knows that government can’t be trusted to be honest or efficient without the constraint of surveillance by a persevering local newspaper.

Studies also found that voter turnout markedly declines in communities that have lost their local newspaper. If you want to know what a political party or a candidate really stands for, find out who finances their campaigns. Newspapers do that and report it to the voters. That information can motivate folks to vote.

Santa Barbara still has its long-established daily newspaper, but that publication is emaciated, and struggling to hold its residual readership. A casualty of the Internet meteor and other calamities, it has little remaining influence.

While the community also has a diligent, well-edited online daily news site and a strong, established weekly newspaper, neither has a large enough news staff to provide comprehensive coverage of local news nor, apparently, to sufficiently constrain venal and incompetent local officials.

Aided and abetted by the entrenched local Democratic Party machine, both the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County have steadily drifted into the hands of special interests — notably labor unions.

To wit, both the county Board of Supervisors and the Santa Barbara City Council — many of whose members’ political campaigns have been funded by labor unions — recently approved a Project Labor Agreement that requires major public works projects be limited to union contractors. Not only will this increase the cost of those projects, but it will also exclude predominantly nonunion local construction contractors.

Essentially, these elected officials are wasting taxpayer money and taking jobs away from local workers. Well, maybe lenders haven’t noticed and our local governments’ borrowing costs won’t go up — along with those union-inflated construction costs.

Local investigative journalism is essential to keep government honest and working for the general welfare rather than for special interests. There was a short-lived effort funded through the Santa Barbara Foundation to employ seasoned journalists to provide such reporting to all local news media — free of charge. Sadly, this program was derailed by the selfish interests of one of the potential media beneficiaries.

Such a program could be the answer to reviving democracy’s essential element, a robust free press, in local communities. It is something all concerned citizens should support.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.