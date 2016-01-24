Randy Alcorn: And the Oscar for Acting Outraged Goes to ... Hollywood’s Diversity

The flap over this year’s Academy Award nominations not including any black nominees is another instance of high dudgeon fueled by ideological certainties and sustained by a deficiency of objective reasoning.

Reading the editorials and listening to the protests over the Oscar nominations, one might think that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the entire movie industry have been infiltrated by the Ku Klux Klan.

The fact that in recent years the same academy has not only nominated blacks but has also voted them Oscars apparently has no standing with those outraged that for the second year now it has not.

Have the irate diversity crusaders considered that just maybe this year’s Oscar nominees were the best among the many candidates, and it just so happens that none were black? Have they noticed that most of the candidates also not nominated are white?

No doubt a number of the white actors passed over are also irate — feeling slighted and as deserving as those who were nominated.

If there is some kind of backroom conspiracy going on in Hollywood, it is doubtful that it involves racism. Hollywood has earned a greater reputation for embracing diversity and liberal causes than it has for bigotry.

Indeed, it is hard to find any film or TV production that does not include minority characters — often in key roles. More likely, this year’s nominees were selected based purely on the professional judgment of a majority of academy members whose judgment while unavoidably subjective is not necessarily racist.

And, while it is no secret that more than 90 percent of the academy members and movie industry executives are white, to assume their congenital circumstance makes the majority of them racist is spiteful speculation and calumniously baseless.

Blacks comprise only 13 percent of the total U.S. population while whites comprise more than 75 percent. No surprise then that more actors are white than black.

And, just because the majority of professional actors are white isn’t any more indication that the movie industry is inherently racist than that professional basketball and football are inherently racist because the majority of players are black.

Have there been outrage, protests and charges of bigotry because white people are under-represented on NBA and NFL team rosters, or because insufficient numbers of white players are voted to the annual All-Star teams?

Blacks dominate these professional sports because of merit, and not because the NBA or NFL discriminates against white players. Most everyone seems to understand that. Why is the movie industry any different?

Whether it is professional sports, performing arts or any field of endeavor, if people have the physical gifts and the personal dedication they can and do excel regardless of race. To blame racism for one’s failure to succeed or to win an award is the expedient pretext of an entitlement mentality.

In today’s America money is über alles​, few people are going to forego talent that can make them money simply because that talent is black, brown or whatever.

The issue of race in America is more like a sore that is not allowed to heal than it is a chronic epidemic. When diversity crusaders contend that any corner of American civilization not proportionally represented by race is evidence of racism, they are picking at the scab. By crying racism every time something doesn’t go their way, they are over-drafting the nation’s reservoirs of credence and patience.

Compulsory diversity has burdened America with perverse policies like affirmative action and hiring quotas that impose pre-determined levels of minority placements, usually by discriminating against someone else. How can suitability and merit be impartially determined or rewarded if allocations based on group identities are obligatory?

How does a society strive for excellence when diversity trumps merit? Imagine if NBA team rosters had to include a proportional number of dwarves, or, more critically, if the number of heart surgeons had to be proportional to minority populations. Do you want your heart surgeon to be someone who got into medical school based on outstanding qualifications or because he or she satisfied a diversity quota?

Diversity is not what is important. Equal opportunity and a fair game are.

Forcing diversity — however it is divvied up and quantified — onto society is not really equal opportunity, and certainly not fair or wise. No one deserves a job, a degree, a promotion or an Oscar because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual preference or other accident of birth.

What they do deserve is a fair shot to attain what they want without their group status being an obstacle or an undeserved advantage. Forced diversity schemes are the latter.

If the movie industry and the academy feel compelled to increase minorities in its ranks, and to ensure that minority candidates are always nominated for and win Oscars in numbers that appease diversity crusaders, is there then equal opportunity? Is there fairness? Is there excellence? Or is there merely fulfilled quotas?

Will all the winners indeed be the best or will some only be the required color, gender, ethnicity, etc.?

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. The opinions expressed are his own.